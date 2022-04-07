How to Watch the 2022 Men’s NCAA Hockey Frozen Four Live for Free Without Cable

Four teams remain in the 2022 Men’s Hockey Frozen Four, and — if you follow college hockey — they are not names that would likely surprise you. Michigan, Denver, Minnesota, and Minnesota State make up the Frozen Four, each a No. 1 seed except for Minnesota, which was the No. 2 seed in their region of the bracket. Which top team will reign supreme? Find out this Thursday, April 7 at 5 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPNU.

How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four Live For Free Without Cable

About the 2022 Men’s Frozen Four

The first semifinal game sees Michigan facing Denver. The Wolverines have steamrolled through the tournament, scoring 12 goals across two games. They’ll face a Denver club that has squeaked past its two opponents, winning by one goal each time on the ice. This game will air on ESPN2.

In the second matchup, which will be broadcast on ESPNU, Minnesota State takes on their in-state rivals, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, in a battle for the North Star State. The Gophers are the only non-No. 1 seed in the Frozen Four, thanks to their 3-0 victory over Western Michigan in the quarterfinals.

The winners of each semifinal contest will play for the national championship on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

How to Stream the 2022 NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options