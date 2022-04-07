 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN2 ESPNU

How to Watch the 2022 Men’s NCAA Hockey Frozen Four Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Four teams remain in the 2022 Men’s Hockey Frozen Four, and — if you follow college hockey — they are not names that would likely surprise you. Michigan, Denver, Minnesota, and Minnesota State make up the Frozen Four, each a No. 1 seed except for Minnesota, which was the No. 2 seed in their region of the bracket. Which top team will reign supreme? Find out this Thursday, April 7 at 5 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPNU.

How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four Live For Free Without Cable

About the 2022 Men’s Frozen Four

The first semifinal game sees Michigan facing Denver. The Wolverines have steamrolled through the tournament, scoring 12 goals across two games. They’ll face a Denver club that has squeaked past its two opponents, winning by one goal each time on the ice. This game will air on ESPN2.

In the second matchup, which will be broadcast on ESPNU, Minnesota State takes on their in-state rivals, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, in a battle for the North Star State. The Gophers are the only non-No. 1 seed in the Frozen Four, thanks to their 3-0 victory over Western Michigan in the quarterfinals.

The winners of each semifinal contest will play for the national championship on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

How to Stream the 2022 NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--
ESPNU≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

UMass vs. St. Cloud State - 2021 Frozen Four national championship highlights

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.