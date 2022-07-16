How to Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game Live Without Cable

The next generation of MLB superstars takes the field for the 2022 All-Star Futures Game on Peacock this weekend. Which one of these young talents will be the next major league great? The game kicks off All-Star Weekend from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Cali. Other events will include the Celebrity Softball Game and Homerun Derby on Monday, July 18 and the All-Star Game itself on Tuesday. Start the festivities by watching the best up-and-coming talent in the Futures Game on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET. with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game Live on Peacock

When: Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Peacock

Streaming: Watch on Peacock.

About the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game

Some of the best talent in the minor leagues will congregate in Chavez Ravine for the seven-inning Futures Game. Teams of American and National League prospects will face off on Saturday evening in a game broadcast exclusively on Peacock. The MLB Network will re-air the game at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday

The broadcast team for the Futures Game will feature Scott Braun on play-by-play, with Yonder Alonso and Jim Callis providing analysis. A.J. Andrews will be reporting from field level.

2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game Rosters

Pitchers: Brayan Bello – Boston Red Sox

Taj Bradley – Tampa Bay Rays

Hunter Brown – Houston Astros

Ky Bush – Los Angeles Angels

Wilmer Flores – Detroit Tigers

Jack Letter – Texas Rangers

Ken Waldichuk – New York Yankees

Yosver Zulueta – Toronto Blue Jays

Andrew Abbott – Cincinnati Reds

Mike Burrows – Pittsburgh Pirates

Cade Cavalli – Washington Nationals

Kyle Harrison – San Francisco Giants

Antoine Kelly – Milwaukee Brewers

Bobby Miller – Los Angeles Dodgers

Erik Miller – Philadelphia Phillies

Eury Perez – Miami Marlins

Jared Shuster – Atlanta Braves Catchers: Yainier Diaz – Houston Astrons

Dillon Dingler – Detroit Tigers

Shea Langeliers – Oakland Athletics

Francisco Alvarez – New York Mets

Diego Cartaya – Los Angeles Dodgers

Henry Davis – Pittsburgh Pirates

Logan O’Hoppe – Philadelphia Phillies Infielders: Darren Baker – Washington Nationals

Elly De La Cruz – Cincinatti Reds

Ezequiel Tovar – Colorado Rockies

Migues Vargas – Los Angeles Dodgers

David Villar – San Francisco Giants

Jordan Walker – St. Louis Cardinals

Masyn Winn – St. Louis Cardinals

Gunnar Henderson – Baltimore Orioles

Curtis Mead – Tampa Bay Rays

Jhonkensy Noel – Cleveland Guardians

Nick Pratto – Kansas City Royals

Ceddanne Rafaela – Boston Red Sox

Spencer Steer – Minnesota Twins

Anthony Volpe – New York Yankees Outfielders: Denzel Clarke – Oakland Athletics

Oscar Colas – Chicago White Sox

Jasson Dominguez – New York Yankees

George Valera – Cleveland Guardians

Matt Wallner – Minnesota Twins

Corbin Carroll – Arizona Diamondbacks

Jackson Chourio – Milwaukee Brewers

Pete Crow-Armstrong – Chicago Cubs

Robert Hassell III – San Diego Padres

Zac Veen – Colorado Rockies

