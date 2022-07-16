How to Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game Live Without Cable
The next generation of MLB superstars takes the field for the 2022 All-Star Futures Game on Peacock this weekend. Which one of these young talents will be the next major league great? The game kicks off All-Star Weekend from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Cali. Other events will include the Celebrity Softball Game and Homerun Derby on Monday, July 18 and the All-Star Game itself on Tuesday. Start the festivities by watching the best up-and-coming talent in the Futures Game on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET. with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game Live on Peacock
- When: Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Peacock
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game
Some of the best talent in the minor leagues will congregate in Chavez Ravine for the seven-inning Futures Game. Teams of American and National League prospects will face off on Saturday evening in a game broadcast exclusively on Peacock. The MLB Network will re-air the game at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday
The broadcast team for the Futures Game will feature Scott Braun on play-by-play, with Yonder Alonso and Jim Callis providing analysis. A.J. Andrews will be reporting from field level.
2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game Rosters
Pitchers:
- Brayan Bello – Boston Red Sox
- Taj Bradley – Tampa Bay Rays
- Hunter Brown – Houston Astros
- Ky Bush – Los Angeles Angels
- Wilmer Flores – Detroit Tigers
- Jack Letter – Texas Rangers
- Ken Waldichuk – New York Yankees
- Yosver Zulueta – Toronto Blue Jays
- Andrew Abbott – Cincinnati Reds
- Mike Burrows – Pittsburgh Pirates
- Cade Cavalli – Washington Nationals
- Kyle Harrison – San Francisco Giants
- Antoine Kelly – Milwaukee Brewers
- Bobby Miller – Los Angeles Dodgers
- Erik Miller – Philadelphia Phillies
- Eury Perez – Miami Marlins
- Jared Shuster – Atlanta Braves
Catchers:
- Yainier Diaz – Houston Astrons
- Dillon Dingler – Detroit Tigers
- Shea Langeliers – Oakland Athletics
- Francisco Alvarez – New York Mets
- Diego Cartaya – Los Angeles Dodgers
- Henry Davis – Pittsburgh Pirates
- Logan O’Hoppe – Philadelphia Phillies
Infielders:
- Darren Baker – Washington Nationals
- Elly De La Cruz – Cincinatti Reds
- Ezequiel Tovar – Colorado Rockies
- Migues Vargas – Los Angeles Dodgers
- David Villar – San Francisco Giants
- Jordan Walker – St. Louis Cardinals
- Masyn Winn – St. Louis Cardinals
- Gunnar Henderson – Baltimore Orioles
- Curtis Mead – Tampa Bay Rays
- Jhonkensy Noel – Cleveland Guardians
- Nick Pratto – Kansas City Royals
- Ceddanne Rafaela – Boston Red Sox
- Spencer Steer – Minnesota Twins
- Anthony Volpe – New York Yankees
Outfielders:
- Denzel Clarke – Oakland Athletics
- Oscar Colas – Chicago White Sox
- Jasson Dominguez – New York Yankees
- George Valera – Cleveland Guardians
- Matt Wallner – Minnesota Twins
- Corbin Carroll – Arizona Diamondbacks
- Jackson Chourio – Milwaukee Brewers
- Pete Crow-Armstrong – Chicago Cubs
- Robert Hassell III – San Diego Padres
- Zac Veen – Colorado Rockies
Can You Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game for Free on Peacock?
You will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium to watch 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game. If you sign-up you can access Peacock’s full library of series and movies, including 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game and much more.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game?
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
