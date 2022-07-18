You Can Stream 2022 MLB All-Star Game in 4K, and You Won’t Need an Expensive Add-On

If you want to stream the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in 4K from Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 18, you’re in luck. Fox Sports will deliver the 2022 inter-league battle between the American League and National League All-Stars in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps.

How to Watch MLB All-Star Game in 4K

When: Tuesday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FOX

FOX Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV will also carry the game in 4K directly from their service at no extra charge for those on the Elite Plan (and grandfathered Pro Plan subscribers), which is available with a seven-day free trial. On YouTube TV, you can stream the all-Star Game in 4K with their $19.99 per month “4K Plus Add-on”

But whether you’re a fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, or Sling TV subscriber, you won’t need an extra add-on or more expensive plan to stream the MLB All-Star Game on Fox in 4K. If you subscribe to a Live TV Streaming Service that carries FOX, then you can watch the game live in 4K in the Fox Sports App using your TV Everywhere credentials.

Pregame coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX, followed by the American and National League battle from Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

FOX will deliver the MLB All-Star Game in 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR). Highlighted by more than 50 1080p HDR cameras, 75 microphones, and a pair of the popular “Megalodon” cameras, the All-Star Game production arsenal looks to capture every sight and sound of the game, including two-way conversations between players on the field and the FOX Sports booth and the introduction of advanced ball-tracking technology.

Fox Sports App is available on all major streaming media players including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, and your computer. In order to stream in 4K though, you will need an Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.