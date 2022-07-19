The top stars across Major League Baseball head to LA for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Watch the very best of the American League like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Giancarlo Stanton take on the NL All-Stars Mookie Betts, Manny Machado, Paul Goldschmidt, and more. Fox is the place to be for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and you can watch on Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Live for Free Without Cable

When: Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET TV: FOX

About the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game

Baseball’s best will come together at historic Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles for the 92nd edition of the Midsummer Classic. Hometown hero Clayton Kershaw will start on the mound for the Senior Circuit while Tampa Bay Rays’ star Shane McClanahan will get the ball for the AL.

The Rays’ hurler will look to extend the American League’s dominance as the side has won eight-straight games and 20 of the last 24.

On Monday, ahead of the game, the Astros manager Dusty Baker — who is helming the AL squad — revealed his starters, including Cleveland Guardians’ second baseman Andrés Giménez starting in place of Houston’s Jose Altuve and the Twins’ Byron Buxton taking over for the injured Mike Trout.

On the National League side, Braves’ manager Brian Snitker announced that Cubs’ catcher Willson Contreras will start alongside his brother Braves’ DH William — the latter Contreras gets the nod in place of the sidelined Bryce Harper.

2022 MLB All-Star Game Rosters

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Elected starters C: Alejandro Kirk (TOR)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)

3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)

SS: Tim Anderson (CWS)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Giancarlo Stanton (NYY)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA) Legacy selection DH: Miguel Cabrera (DET) Reserves C: Jose Trevino (NYY)

1B: Luis Arraez (MIN)

1B: Ty France (SEA)

2B: Andrés Giménez (CLE) — will start with Altuve sidelined

2B: Santiago Espinal (TOR)

3B: José Ramírez (CLE)

SS: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)

SS: Corey Seager (TEX)

OF: Byron Buxton (MIN) — will start with Trout sidelined

OF: Kyle Tucker (HOU)

OF: George Springer (TOR)

OF: Andrew Benintendi (KC)

OF: Julio Rodríguez (SEA)

DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

DH: J.D. Martinez (BOS)

Starting pitchers LHP: Shane McClanahan (TB)

RHP: Justin Verlander (HOU)

RHP: Alek Manoah (TOR)

LHP: Nestor Cortes (NYY)

RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)

RHP: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

RHP: Paul Blackburn (OAK)

LHP: Martín Pérez (TEX)

LHP: Framber Valdez (HOU) Relievers RHP: Clay Holmes (NYY)

RHP: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

RHP: Jorge López (BAL)

LHP: Gregory Soto (DET)

RHP: Liam Hendriks (CWS)

RHP: Jordan Romano (TOR)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Elected starters C: Willson Contreras (CHC)

1B: Paul Goldschmidt (STL)

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA)

3B: Manny Machado (SD)

SS: Trea Turner (LAD)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

OF: Joc Pederson (SF)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

DH: Bryce Harper (PHI) Legacy selection 1B: Albert Pujols (STL) Reserves C: Travis d’Arnaud (ATL)

1B: Pete Alonso (NYM)

1B: C.J. Cron (COL)

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

2B: Jeff McNeil (NYM) — will start with Chisholm sidelined

2B: Jake Cronenworth (SD)

3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)

3B: Austin Riley (ATL)

SS: Dansby Swanson (ATL)

OF: Kyle Schwarber (PHI)

OF: Starling Marte (NYM)

OF: Ian Happ (CHC)

OF: Juan Soto (WSH)

DH: William Contreras (ATL) — will start with Harper sidelined

DH: Garrett Cooper (MIA)

Starting pitchers RHP: Sandy Alcantara (MIA)

RHP: Corbin Burnes (MIL)

RHP: Joe Musgrove (SD)

LHP: Max Fried (ATL)

RHP: Tony Gonsolin (LAD)

RHP: Luis Castillo (CIN)

LHP: Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

LHP: Carlos Rodón (SF)*

LHP: Tyler Anderson (LAD)

RHP: Miles Mikolas (STL) Relievers LHP: Josh Hader (MIL)

RHP: Edwin Díaz (NYM)

RHP: Ryan Helsley (STL)

RHP: David Bednar (PIT)

LHP: Joe Mantiply (ARI)

RHP: Devin Williams (MIL)

