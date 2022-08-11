 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live for Free Without Cable

Stephen Silver

Last August, Major League Baseball and FOX held the first-ever “Field of Dreams” game, officially known as “MLB at Field of Dreams.” It was a regular season game, held adjacent to the Dyersville, Iowa filming location of the 1989 baseball classic “Field of Dreams.” The concept was such a success that it is returning for a second go-round, with the Chicago Cubs facing the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX. You can stream it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Field of Dreams Game

About the 2022 Field of Dreams Game

The 2021 edition of the Field of Dreams Game was the highest-rated regular-season baseball broadcast in years, and it even had an ending as dramatic as that of the movie, with Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run into the corn leading the Chicago White Sox — ”Shoeless Joe” Jackson’s old team — to a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees. Fox’s broadcast of the game went on to win a 2021 Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Special.

Field of Dreams

April 21, 1989

Ray Kinsella is an Iowa farmer who hears a mysterious voice telling him to turn his cornfield into a baseball diamond. He does, but the voice’s directions don’t stop — even after the spirits of deceased ballplayers turn up to play.

The Cubs and Reds will play in this year’s version of the game, with Joe Davis and John Smoltz calling the action. The two teams will both wear vintage throwback uniforms for the game. The broadcast will also include a tribute to actor Ray Liotta, who played Shoeless Joe in the movie and passed away in May.

As for the “Field of Dreams” film itself, it is available to stream on Peacock.

How to Stream the 2022 Field of Dreams game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

"Field of Dreams" game commercial

