The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby is filled to the brim with some of the heaviest hitters from across the league and you can watch on ESPN and ESPN2. Two-time winner Pete Alonso of the New York Mets looks to defend his title against a field of hungry competitors, including Ronald Acuna Jr., Kyle Schwarber, Jose Ramirez, and legendary masher Albert Pujols. The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby will air on Monday, July 18, starting at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby Live for Free Without Cable

When: Monday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

ESPN will be the exclusive home of the 2022 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby on Monday, July 18, at 8 p.m. ET as part of a significant week of MLB coverage around MLB All-Star 2022 from Los Angeles. Karl Ravech will be the voice of the Home Run Derby for the sixth time, calling the event with analyst Eduardo Perez and reporters Buster Olney and Marly Rivera.

ESPN2 will offer a Statcast powered by Google Cloud alternate viewing experience alongside the traditional derby telecast. Jason Benetti will provide analytics-driven commentary with Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza and MLB Statcast analyst Mike Petriello. ESPN2 will also have its own Statcast edition of Baseball Tonight hosted by Benetti, Mendoza and Petriello starting at 7:30 p.m.

2022 MLB Home Run Derby Bracket

