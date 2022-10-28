 Skip to Content
Fox

How to Watch the 2022 MLB World Series, Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The 2022 Fall Classic pits a dynastic powerhouse against a group of scrappy, loveable underdogs — a perfect sports story kicking off on Friday, Oct. 28 on FOX. The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies represent the American and National Leagues, respectively, for a chance to cement their legacies as world champions. Can the Fightin’ Phils cap off their dream season with a World Series victory? Will the Astros establish themselves as one of the top teams of the past few decades with another World Series title? Find out starting on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 World Series

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the ALDS and NLDS series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the cheapest option for fans that want to watch 2022 World Series is Sling TV.

With Sling TV, you will be able to watch FOX with their Sling Blue Plan, which is available for 50% OFF Your First Month (just $17.50). While FOX is only available in select markets, it is available in Philadelphia and Houston – which is covers both teams in the World Series.

Customers can also stream FOX with Sling in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets.

About the 2022 World Series

This is a matchup of two polar opposites coming together for what’s sure to be a great World Series. The Astros entered the playoffs as a clear favorite and come to the championship round on a hot streak. The Astros have not lost a game throughout the entire postseason, sweeping both the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees. The Astros are 1-2 in their last three World Series appearances, including last year’s loss to the Atlanta Braves in six games.

The Phillies, meanwhile, have fought and clawed their way from outside-looking-in to winning the National League. The Phils defeated the St. Louis Cardinals, the defending champion Braves, and the San Diego Padres, who had an equally-impressive road to the NLCS. Currently, they are underdogs to the Astros (-185,) entering the World Series at +160 to win the championship. If we had to guess, though, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

2022 World Series Broadcast Schedule

DATE MATCHUP TIME TV CHANNEL
Friday, Oct. 28 Phillies at Astros 8:03 PM ET FOX
Saturday, Oct. 29 Phillies at Astros 8:03 PM ET FOX
Monday, Oct. 31 Astros at Phillies 8:03 PM ET FOX
Tuesday, Nov. 1 Astros at Phillies 8:03 PM ET FOX
Wednesday, Nov. 2 Astros at Phillies (if necessary) 8:03 PM ET FOX
Friday, Nov. 4 Phillies at Astros (if necessary) 8:03 PM ET FOX
Saturday, Nov. 5 Phillies at Astros (if necessary) 8:03 PM ET FOX

How to Stream the 2022 World Series for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 World Series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

2022 World Series Game One FULL PREVIEW: Phillies vs Astros | CBS Sports HQ

