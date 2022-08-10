How to Watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Game Live for Free Without Cable

This year’s Major League Soccer All-Star Game features a special matchup between the MLS All-Stars and a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s Liga MX. The game is taking place at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn., and will be broadcast on ESPN, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Don’t miss any of the incredible soccer action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Major League Soccer All-Star Game

About the 2022 MLS All-Star Game

In the 2022 MLS All-Star Game, the domestic clubs will be led by Chicharito of LA Galaxy, Sebastián Driussi of Austin FC, Carles Gil of New England Revolution, Jordan Morris of Seattle Sounders, Carlos Vela of LAFC, Jesús Ferreira of Dallas FC, and Emanuel Reynoso of the hometown Minnesota United.

The Liga MX All-Stars are led by Uriel Antuna of Cruz Azul, Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Germán Berterame of Monterrey, Álvaro Fidalgo of America, Julián Quińones of Atlas, Julian Dinenno of Pumas, and Alexis Vega of Chivas.

Announcers for the game include play-by-play man Jon Champion, analyst Taylor Twellman, and reporters Cristina Alexander and Jillian Sakovits. Sebastian Salazar, Herculez Gomez, and Ben Olsen will anchor studio coverage.

How to Stream the 2022 MLS All-Star Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options