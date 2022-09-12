How to Watch the 2022 Monday Night Football Season Opener: Broncos vs. Seahawks Live for Free Without Cable

The first week of the NFL season doesn’t end until Monday night, and ESPN is serving up a doozy of a Week 1 matchup. Russell Wilson opens the season in Seattle — but this time as a member of the Denver Broncos. Will Russ show Seattle what they’re missing? Or will the Seahawks play spoiler to Russ’ homecoming with a major upset? Find out this Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The game will also be simulcast with a subscription to ESPN+.

This game has a recurring theme of familiar faces in new places — and it doesn’t just affect the guys on the field, either. Also making their season debut in a new home are the duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who left FOX for ESPN following last season. Lisa Salters returns for her 11th season on the series, the most in “MNF” history. John Parry is welcomed back as the franchise’s officiating analyst.

You’ll also get to experience the “ManningCast,” starring Peyton and Eli Manning, for Week 1. You can watch the brothers dissect the action and talk to guests on ESPN2 or ESPN+ while the game is on. If you prefer the traditional broadcast, simply keep your feed locked to ESPN.

During “MNF” halftimes on ESPN and ESPN2, Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, and Adam Schefter will share NFL news and first-half reactions, while Chris Berman returns with “The Fastest Three Minutes” of NFL highlights.

