How to Watch the 2022 ALDS & NLDS Live For Free Without Cable

The MLB postseason action is just beginning to heat up! The wild card round featured some shocking exits, especially on the National League side, and now the Division Series are about to begin on FOX, FS1, and TBS. Can the upstart Phillies and Padres continue their runs toward the pennant? Can the juggernaut Yankees reward Aaron Judge’s record-breaking season with a trip to the World Series? You’ll have to watch every inning of the American and National League Divisional Series to find out, and you can stream it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 MLB NLDS and ALDS

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the ALDS and NLDS series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch MLB playoff games on cable networks like TBS, FOX, and FS1.

With Sling TV, you will be able to watch TBS (ALDS) and FS1 & FOX (NLDS) with their Sling Blue Plan, which is available for 50% OFF Your First Month (just $17.50). While FOX is only available in select markets, it is available in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philadelphia – which is covers the four markets of the NLDS teams.

Customers can also stream FOX with Sling in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets.

You can also stream TBS, FOX, and FS1 with Hulu + Live TV ($70), YouTube TV ($65), and DIRECTV STREAM ($70), which has a 5-Day Free Trial. fuboTV carries FOX/FS1, but doesn’t carry TBS. They do carry MLB Network, which will simulcast the TBS games in Spanish.

About the 2022 NLDS And ALDS

The two National League Divisional Series both feature teams that were underdogs in the wild-card round. The San Diego Padres crushed Mets’ fans’ hopes yet again, beating the 101-win team in three games to advance and face the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers. The upstart Philadelphia Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in two games to advance to the divisional round matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

It was a different story in the American League, where the favorites won in each series. The Seattle Mariners overcame an eight-run deficit on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays in game one, before completing the sweep in game two. They’ll face the AL West-winning Houston Astros in the ALDS. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians won a low-scoring series against the Tampa Bay Rays, needing 15 innings to score a run in game two. They’ll face the New York Yankees in the ALDS’s second series.

NLDS Schedules

San Diego Padres Vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Game Matchup Time (ET) Date Network 1 San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers 9:37 p.m. Oct. 11 FS1 2 San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers 8:37 p.m. Oct. 12 FS1 3 Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres TBD Oct. 14 FS1 4* Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres TBD Oct. 15 FS1 5* San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers TBD Oct. 16 FS1

*=(if necessary)

Philadephia Phillies Vs Atlanta Braves

Game Matchup Time (ET) Date Network 1 Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves 1:07 p.m. Oct. 11 FOX 2 Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves 4:35 p.m. Oct. 12 FOX 3 Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies TBD Oct. 14 FS1 4* Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies TBD Oct. 15 FS1 5* Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves TBD Oct. 16 FOX

*=(if necessary)

ALDS Schedules

Seattle Mariners Vs Houston Astros

Game Matchup Time (ET) Date Network 1 Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros 3:37 p.m. Oct. 11 TBS 2 Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros 3:37 p.m. Oct. 13 TBS 3 Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners TBD Oct. 15 TBS 4* Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners TBD Oct. 16 TBS 5* Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros TBD Oct. 17 TBS

*=(if necessary)

New York Yankees Vs Cleveland Guardians

Game Matchup Time (ET) Date Network 1 Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees 7:37 p.m. Oct. 11 TBS 2 Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees 7:37 p.m. Oct. 13 TBS 3 New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians TBD Oct. 15 TBS 4* New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians TBD Oct. 16 TBS 5* Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees TBD Oct. 17 TBS

*=(if necessary)

How to Stream the 2022 MLB NLDS and ALDS for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 MLB NLDS and ALDS live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV.