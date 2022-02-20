How to Watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Live for Free Without Cable
The 2022 NBA All-Star Game tips off from Cleveland this Sunday, February 20, at 8 PM ET. The best basketball players in the world, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokoumpo, Joel Embiid, and more will represent the NBA in an event that’s sure to bring some entertaining banter between players. Like everything else related to NBA All-Star Weekend, it’s happening live on TNT.
How to Watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Live
- When: Airs Sunday, February 20 at 8 PM ET
- TV: TNT (main feed); TBS (alternate feed)
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 NBA All-Star Game
The 71st NBA All-Star Game is brought to you from Cleveland, Ohio, home of the Cavaliers. The All-Star Game is a fun little event that offers those participating a fun night amongst friends and colleagues, while the rest of the basketball world cuts deals at the parties or sits at home and enjoys some time off. TNT will air the main feed, hosted by Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dwyane Wade, and Allie LaForce.
TBS will air an “alternate broadcast” of the All-Star Game, starring the “Inside the NBA” studio crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith. You’ll also hear from Golden State Warrior and Team Durant member Draymond Green, who will provide an “unprecedented” all-access look to the mid-season event, likely because he’s playing in the game. Expect Dray to be miced up and having some fun with his NBA brethren during the game.
2022 NBA All-Star Game Rosters
Team LeBron
Starters
- Stephen Curry, Warriors
- DeMar DeRozan, Bulls
- LeBron James, Lakers
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
- Nikola Jokić, Nuggets
Reserves
- Chris Paul, Suns
- Fred VanVleet, Raptors
- Luka Dončić, Mavericks
- Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
- Darius Garland, Cavaliers
- Jimmy Butler, Heat
- Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers
Team Durant
Starters
- Trae Young, Hawks
- Ja Morant, Grizzlies
- Jayson Tatum, Celtics
- Andrew Wiggins, Warriors
- Joel Embiid, 76ers
Reserves
- LaMelo Ball, Hornets
- Dejounte Murray, Spurs
- Zach LaVine, Bulls
- Devin Booker, Suns
- Khris Middleton, Bucks
- Rudy Gobert, Jazz
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
How to Stream the 2022 NBA All-Star Game for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
