How to Watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Live for Free Without Cable

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game tips off from Cleveland this Sunday, February 20, at 8 PM ET. The best basketball players in the world, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokoumpo, Joel Embiid, and more will represent the NBA in an event that’s sure to bring some entertaining banter between players. Like everything else related to NBA All-Star Weekend, it’s happening live on TNT.

How to Watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Live

About the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The 71st NBA All-Star Game is brought to you from Cleveland, Ohio, home of the Cavaliers. The All-Star Game is a fun little event that offers those participating a fun night amongst friends and colleagues, while the rest of the basketball world cuts deals at the parties or sits at home and enjoys some time off. TNT will air the main feed, hosted by Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dwyane Wade, and Allie LaForce.

TBS will air an “alternate broadcast” of the All-Star Game, starring the “Inside the NBA” studio crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith. You’ll also hear from Golden State Warrior and Team Durant member Draymond Green, who will provide an “unprecedented” all-access look to the mid-season event, likely because he’s playing in the game. Expect Dray to be miced up and having some fun with his NBA brethren during the game.

2022 NBA All-Star Game Rosters

Team LeBron

Starters

Stephen Curry, Warriors

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

LeBron James, Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

Reserves

Chris Paul, Suns

Fred VanVleet, Raptors

Luka Dončić, Mavericks

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Darius Garland, Cavaliers

Jimmy Butler, Heat

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers

Team Durant

Starters

Trae Young, Hawks

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors

Joel Embiid, 76ers

Reserves

LaMelo Ball, Hornets

Dejounte Murray, Spurs

Zach LaVine, Bulls

Devin Booker, Suns

Khris Middleton, Bucks

Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

How to Stream the 2022 NBA All-Star Game for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options