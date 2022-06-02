How to Watch the 2022 NBA Finals Live Online Without Cable

After a thrilling Eastern Conference Game 7 that saw the Boston Celtics hold off the Miami Heat, the 2022 NBA Finals are set. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will travel to San Francisco to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors beginning on Thursday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN3. You can watch all of the NBA Finals with $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV.

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Finals

There are no local blackouts of the NBA Finals meaning all games will be televised nationally on ABC (with a simulcast on ESPN3). With Sling TV, you will be able to watch NBA on ABC with their Sling Orange Plan, which includes ESPN3.

In addition to the ESPN on ABC broadcast team of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson, Game 1 of the finals will also feature an alternate broadcast on ESPN2 called “NBA Finals: Celebrating 75” to celebrate the 75th season of the NBA.

How to Stream the Warriors vs. Celtics in the NBA Finals Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Heat vs. Celtics series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

Warriors vs. Celtics TV Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform(s) Thu, June 2 9 p.m. Game 1: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors ABC, ESPN2, ESPN3 Sun, June 5 8 p.m. Game 2: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors ABC, ESPN3 Wed, June 8 9 p.m. Game 3: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics ABC, ESPN3 Fri, June 10 9 p.m. Game 4: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics ABC, ESPN3 Mon, June 13 9 p.m. Game 5: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors ABC, ESPN3 Thu, June 16 9 p.m. Game 6: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics ABC, ESPN3 Sun, June 19 8 p.m. Game 7: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors ABC, ESPN3

Games 5 through 7 if necessary

About the 2022 NBA Finals Between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics

The last time that these two franchises met in the NBA Finals, the Warriors were still technically the “San Francisco” Warriors and the Celtics were in the middle of eight-straight championship seasons — winning titles in 10 of 11 years. A lot has changed for the league since 1964; there’s a three-point arc now, people actually watch games live on TV, and this time around, it’s the Warriors who are in the midst of a dynastic run.

Steve Kerr’s Warriors squad is making its sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight seasons having won the title three times since 2015. Boston last played for the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2008 when Doc Rivers and the Celtics beat Phil Jackson, Kobe Bryant, and the Lakers. The Warriors are anchored by their franchise’s bedrock of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. On the other side, Boston is led by Jayson Tatum with support from Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

The Warriors will have homecourt advantage, but under first-year head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics have been on a historic run since January so it should. be a thrilling series to watch.

