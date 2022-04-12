How to Watch the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament Live For Free Without Cable
Former champions, young upstarts, and everyone’s favorite basketball soap opera make up the cast of the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament. Four teams battle for two spots in the playoffs and a chance at the Larry O’Brien Trophy. You can watch all the action starting Tuesday, April 12, and continuing until April 15 on ESPN (Eastern Conference games) and TNT (Western Conference games).
- When: Tuesday, April 12 - Friday, April 15
- TV: ESPN, TNT
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
For the uninitiated, here’s how the play-in tournament works for both conferences:
- The No. 7 and 8 seeds in each conference play in one game, while the No. 9 and 10 seeds play in another.
- The winner of the No. 7/8 game plays the No. 2 seed (Memphis in the West or Boston in the East).
- The loser of the No. 7/8 game hosts the second-round play-in game.
- The winner of the No. 9/10 game plays the loser of the No. 7/8 game.
- The loser of the No. 9/10 game is eliminated.
- The winner of the second game plays the No. 1 seed (Phoenix in the West or Miami in the East).
- The loser of the second game watches from home with the rest of us.
You can see the full playoff tree in the image above.
2022 NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Time
|Network
|April 12
|Cleveland vs. Brooklyn
|7 PM ET
|TNT
|April 12
|LA Clippers vs. Minnesota
|9:30 PM ET
|TNT
|April 13
|Charlotte vs. Atlanta
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN
|April 13
|San Antonio vs. New Orleans
|9:30 PM ET
|ESPN
|April 15
|Eastern Conference: Winner of 9/10 vs. Winner of 7/8
|TBD
|ESPN
|April 15
|Western Conference: Winner of 9/10 vs. Winner of 7/8
|TBD
|TNT
How to Stream the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV.
