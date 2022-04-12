 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Former champions, young upstarts, and everyone’s favorite basketball soap opera make up the cast of the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament. Four teams battle for two spots in the playoffs and a chance at the Larry O’Brien Trophy. You can watch all the action starting Tuesday, April 12, and continuing until April 15 on ESPN (Eastern Conference games) and TNT (Western Conference games).

About the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

For the uninitiated, here’s how the play-in tournament works for both conferences:

  • The No. 7 and 8 seeds in each conference play in one game, while the No. 9 and 10 seeds play in another.
  • The winner of the No. 7/8 game plays the No. 2 seed (Memphis in the West or Boston in the East).
  • The loser of the No. 7/8 game hosts the second-round play-in game.
  • The winner of the No. 9/10 game plays the loser of the No. 7/8 game.
  • The loser of the No. 9/10 game is eliminated.
  • The winner of the second game plays the No. 1 seed (Phoenix in the West or Miami in the East).
  • The loser of the second game watches from home with the rest of us.

You can see the full playoff tree in the image above.

2022 NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule

Date Matchup Time Network
April 12 Cleveland vs. Brooklyn 7 PM ET TNT
April 12 LA Clippers vs. Minnesota 9:30 PM ET TNT
April 13 Charlotte vs. Atlanta 7:00 PM ET ESPN
April 13 San Antonio vs. New Orleans 9:30 PM ET ESPN
April 15 Eastern Conference: Winner of 9/10 vs. Winner of 7/8 TBD ESPN
April 15 Western Conference: Winner of 9/10 vs. Winner of 7/8 TBD TNT

How to Stream the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV.

ESPN--
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and TNT + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and TNT + 14 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and TNT + 30 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and TNT + 30 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

NBA Play-In Tournament EXPLAINED

