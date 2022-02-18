How to Watch the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Game Live For Free Without Cable
The next generation of NBA greats will be on display this weekend as part of the NBA All-Star Game’s festivities. We’ll see players like Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, and more play each other in a tournament-style contest made up of four separate teams. The action gets underway this Friday, February 18, at 9 PM ET, only on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Game Live
- When: Friday, February 18 at 9 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Game
A 28-player pool, consisting of 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four members of the NBA G League Ignite developmental squad was drafted onto four teams coached by 75th Anniversary Team members Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas, and James Worthy. Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, ending with a made basket or free throw instead of with the clock running out. It will be a “Race to 75” to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season — Games 1 and 2 will be played until a team reaches 50 points; Game 3 will be played until a team reaches 25 points.
Here are the full team rosters, including which NBA or G-League roster the players are currently on:
2022 NBA Rising Stars Team Rosters
TEAM BARRY
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
TEAM ISIAH
- Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
- Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
- Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite
- Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
TEAM PAYTON
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
- Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Mitchell)
- Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte)
- Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (Injured, will not play)
TEAM WORTHY
- Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
- MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Between Games 2 and 3 of the Rising Stars event, we’ll get to see the “Clorox Clutch Challenge,” a timed shooting competition. A total of eight NBA and NBA G League Ignite players will be divided into four teams of two and compete to make shots from five locations on the court tied to iconic shots made in the NBA Playoffs.
Each team will compete with one shared ball and its players must alternate shots so no player shoots two times consecutively. Team 1 is given 1 minute and 30 seconds (1:30 counting down) to make a shot from each of the five locations in any order. Team 1’s time is then the marker for Team 2. If Team 1’s time is 1:15, then Team 2 will have a 1:15 countdown clock to complete the competition. Each team that establishes a new standard sets the clock for the next team competing, and the fastest finisher will win the Clorox Clutch Challenge. Got it? Great, that makes one of us.
Teams will break down as follows:
- Desmond Bane/Tyrese Haliburton
- Scottie Barnes/Davion Mitchell**
- Josh Giddey/Evan Mobley
- Michael Foster Jr./Fanbo Zeng (G League Ignite)
** Davion Mitchell is replacing the injured Chris Duarte in the Clorox Clutch Challenge
How to Stream the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Game for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•