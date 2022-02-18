How to Watch the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Game Live For Free Without Cable

The next generation of NBA greats will be on display this weekend as part of the NBA All-Star Game’s festivities. We’ll see players like Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, and more play each other in a tournament-style contest made up of four separate teams. The action gets underway this Friday, February 18, at 9 PM ET, only on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Game Live

When: Friday, February 18 at 9 PM ET

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

About the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Game

A 28-player pool, consisting of 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four members of the NBA G League Ignite developmental squad was drafted onto four teams coached by 75th Anniversary Team members Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas, and James Worthy. Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, ending with a made basket or free throw instead of with the clock running out. It will be a “Race to 75” to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season — Games 1 and 2 will be played until a team reaches 50 points; Game 3 will be played until a team reaches 25 points.

Here are the full team rosters, including which NBA or G-League roster the players are currently on:

2022 NBA Rising Stars Team Rosters

TEAM BARRY

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

TEAM ISIAH

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

TEAM PAYTON

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Mitchell)

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte)

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (Injured, will not play)

TEAM WORTHY

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Between Games 2 and 3 of the Rising Stars event, we’ll get to see the “Clorox Clutch Challenge,” a timed shooting competition. A total of eight NBA and NBA G League Ignite players will be divided into four teams of two and compete to make shots from five locations on the court tied to iconic shots made in the NBA Playoffs.

Each team will compete with one shared ball and its players must alternate shots so no player shoots two times consecutively. Team 1 is given 1 minute and 30 seconds (1:30 counting down) to make a shot from each of the five locations in any order. Team 1’s time is then the marker for Team 2. If Team 1’s time is 1:15, then Team 2 will have a 1:15 countdown clock to complete the competition. Each team that establishes a new standard sets the clock for the next team competing, and the fastest finisher will win the Clorox Clutch Challenge. Got it? Great, that makes one of us.

Teams will break down as follows:

Desmond Bane/Tyrese Haliburton

Scottie Barnes/Davion Mitchell**

Josh Giddey/Evan Mobley

Michael Foster Jr./Fanbo Zeng (G League Ignite)

** Davion Mitchell is replacing the injured Chris Duarte in the Clorox Clutch Challenge

How to Stream the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Game for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options