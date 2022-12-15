 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals, Championship Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

As more and more fall sports come to an end, it’s time to turn our attention to women’s volleyball. The NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball semifinals and championship match kick off this week on the ESPN family of networks as San Diego, Texas, Pittsburgh, and Louisville will compete to take home the title. You can watch all of the action beginning on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals and Championship

All of the semifinal and championship matches will also stream on ESPN+.

About the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals and Championship

The Texas Longhorns return to the semifinals for the 10th time in the last 15 seasons in pursuit of the program’s third national championship. The Louisville Cardinals and Pittsburgh Panthers make their second consecutive appearance as one of the final four teams remaining, while the San Diego Toreros are making their first trip to the semifinals. All three teams are on the hunt for their first national title.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform
Thursday, Dec. 15 7 p.m. No. 2 San Diego vs. No. 1 Texas ESPN/ESPN+
TBD* No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. No. 1 Louisville ESPN/ESPN+
Saturday, Dec. 17 7:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Preview Show ESPN2/ESPN+
8 p.m. NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN2/ESPN+

How to Stream the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals and Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals and Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Oregon vs. Nebraska: 2022 NCAA volleyball regional semifinals | FULL REPLAY

