How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship - Denver vs. Minnesota State - Live For Free Without Cable

This year’s NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Game consists of two universities that aren’t quite household names but are two of the college hockey best programs in the country. Denver and Minnesota State, both No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets, will face off this Saturday with a bit of history on the line. A win would give Denver its ninth national title in school history, tying it for most in NCAA Division 1 Men’s hockey history with Michigan (the team it just beat in the Frozen Four) while a Minnesota State victory would be its first in school history.

When: Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET

About the 2022 NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship

The 30-win Denver Pioneers defeated the Michigan Wolverines 3-2 in their Frozen Four matchup on Thursday night, giving them an opportunity to join Michigan as the only schools in DI history to win nine men’s ice hockey national titles. They’ll have their hands full with the 38-win Minnesota State Mavericks, who trounced Minnesota 5-1 in their semi-final game. As the No. 1 overall seed, anything short of their first national title will be seen as a failure for the Mavs.

DraftKings Sportsbook actually has the Mavericks as slight moneyline underdogs at -110 to win on Saturday night, but Denver is not far behind at -120. This seems like a very even matchup that could go either way. The over/under is set at 5.5, which is a tough number considering Denver’s low-scoring affairs throughout the tournament.

