How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Women’s March Madness Opening Round Live For Free Without Cable

After the men started dancing on Thursday, the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament gets going in earnest on Friday! Following the First Four, 64 teams try to bring home the national championship, which Stanford did last season. Will they repeat? Or will another team live out their dreams as an NCAA national champion?

The ESPN family of networks is your home for the NCAA Women’s March Madness tournament — ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, and ESPNU starting March 18 and 19.

NCAA Women’s March Madness Schedule

Friday, March 18

Matchup Time Network No. 8 Miami (FL) vs. No. 9 South Florida 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton 1:30 p.m. ESPNN No. 1 South Carolina vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 2:30 p.m. ESPNU No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga 3:30 p.m. ESPNN No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawai’i 4 p.m. ESPN2 No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State 4 p.m. ESPN No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware 5 p.m. ESPNU No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas 5:30 p.m. ESPNN No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany 6 p.m. ESPN2 No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech 7:30 p.m. ESPNU No. 6 Georgia vs. TBD 7:30 p.m. ESPNN No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield 8 p.m. ESPN2 No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State 10 p.m. ESPN2 No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington 10 p.m. ESPNU

Saturday, March 19

Matchup Time Network No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer 1 p.m. ABC No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova 1 p.m. ESPNN No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 No. 1 NC State vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN No. 6 Ohio State vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. ESPNU No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo 3 p.m. ABC No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida 3:30 p.m. ESPNN No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton 4 p.m. ESPN No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State 5 p.m. ESPNU No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont 5:30 p.m. ESPN2 No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 7:30 p.m. ESPNN No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV 10 p.m. ESPN2 No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI 10 p.m. ESPNU