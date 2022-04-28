 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft Live For Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

We are still four and a half months away from getting real, live actual NFL football back on the field, but over the next three days, ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network will air approximately 45 combined hours of coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft live from Las Vegas and team sites around the country. This year’s draft coverage begins on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Football fans will also be able to stream draft coverage from either the ESPN or NFL apps.

About ESPN and the NFL Network’s 2022 NFL Draft Coverage

The worldwide leader in sports will have not one, but two networks covering the entirety of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mike Greenberg will anchor the coverage on ESPN for the first two nights of the draft from inside the NFL Theater flanked by Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, and Booger McFarland. Chris Mortensen will also be on hand reporting the latest news.

Over on ABC, “College GameDay” host Rece Davis will lead the coverage with Todd McShay and Desmond Howard providing commentary. Lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was scheduled to be on hand, but due to a blood clot, Herbie will be sitting out this year’s coverage. Also on ABC, Sam Ponder and “Holiday Baking Championship” host Jesse Palmer will anchor coverage from a secondary outdoor stage. Robert Griffin III and Pete Thamel will be on-site as well, with Suzy Kolber and Laura Rutledge interviewing players, family, and friends of the prospects.

For the NFL Draft’s final day, ESPN’s presentation will be simulcast on ABC featuring Davis, Kiper, McShay, and Riddick.

Over on the NFL Network, Rich Eisen will host all three days of coverage alongside Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah. Stanford head coach David Shaw will join the team for the first-round coverage on Thursday night. Former quarterbacks Joel Klatt and Kurt Warner will lead the network’s secondary set on the opening night of the draft. Ian Rapoport will report the most up-to-date news and Melissa Stark will interview players on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, Klatt will replace Shaw on the main set, and Chris Rose and Peter Schrager will take the reins on the secondary set. Then on Saturday, Schrager will take Klatt’s spot on the main set, with Rachel Bonnetta joining as a correspondent.

Both ESPN and the NFL Network will also have a number of reporters embedded at individual team facilities.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $50
Includes: ESPN and NFL Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

