How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2 & 3 Live Online For Free Without Cable

With the first five picks all be on the defensive side of the ball, teams may be looking for offense on the second day of the draft. But with the second and third rounds tonight, with one of the top QBs in Malik Willis still on the board, it’s definitely anyone’s guess who’s next. Second-round draft coverage starts Friday, April 29 at 7PM EST.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft: 2nd Round & 3rd Round

When: Friday, April 29 at 7PM EST

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Viewers will have five different options to watch the NFL Draft, with five different sets of personalities and insights.

On ABC, NFL Draft senior analyst Todd McShay and analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard, the fourth overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft, will be on the set for the second and third rounds. For the fourth consecutive year, Rece Davis will host on the primary ABC set, with Sam Ponder and Jesse Palmer, a 2001 NFL Draft selection, anchoring from the Beer Park set.

On ESPN, NFL senior Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and analyst Louis Riddick, a 1991 NFL Draft selectee, will be on through the duration of the Draft, with fellow analyst Booger McFarland, a first round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, joining for the first two nights. Mike Greenberg will host ESPN’s coverage for the second and third rounds.

Over on the NFL Network, Rich Eisen will host all three days of coverage alongside Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah. Former quarterbacks Joel Klatt and Kurt Warner will lead the network’s secondary set on the opening night of the draft. Ian Rapoport will report the most up-to-date news and Melissa Stark will interview players on Thursday and Friday.

For the second and third rounds, Klatt will replace Stanford Coach, David Shaw, on the main set, and Chris Rose and Peter Schrager will take the reins on the secondary set.

