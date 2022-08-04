How to Watch the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: Jaguars vs. Raiders Live for Free Without Cable

The Hall of Fame Game signifies the return of NFL football, here to save us from the dog days of summer. This year’s game, airing on Thursday on NBC, features the Jacksonville Jaguars — who will welcome the franchise’s first-ever Hall of Famer in tackle Tony Boselli — and the Las Vegas Raiders, who will also celebrate the enshrinement of wide receiver Cliff Branch. While we likely won’t see many of the teams’ top stars like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and others, it’s still NFL football — quit complaining. You can watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game

When: Thursday, August 4 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 4 at 7 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Streaming:

You will also be able to stream the game with a premium subscription to Peacock.

About the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game

The Jaguars look to put last year’s tumultuous season behind them under the leadership of Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks to rebound with a new-look Jags offense, including a returning RB Travis Etienne and new weapon WR Christian Kirk.

The Raiders also hired a new head coach, former Pats OC Josh McDaniels, who takes over for interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. The Raiders also added former Packers WR Davante Adams as a gift for QB Derek Carr, reuniting the former Fresno State college teammates.

How to Stream the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

