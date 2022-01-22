How to Watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

The final 8 teams left in the 2022 NFL playoffs will do battle this weekend, with two spots in the AFC and NFC Championship games on the line. Will the Niners continue their road warrior status after a thrilling win last week in Dallas? Will Green Bay and Tennessee come out of their bye weeks with a W? Will Tom Brady play his way into another conference championship game? You can stream all the NFL Divisional Playoff action across the major networks with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Divisional Round Live

You can watch both AFC games, Bengals/Titans and Bills/Chiefs, using your Paramount+ subscription.

Schedule

Saturday, January 22

Time (ET) Matchup Network 4:30 PM Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans CBS, Paramount+ 8:15 PM San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Pay Packers FOX

Sunday, January 23

Time (ET) Matchup Network 3:05 PM Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NBC 6:30 PM Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs CBS, Paramount+

Background

Often called the best weekend of football, the NFL’s Divisional Round is a competition between the eight teams that have progressed the furthest in the playoffs. There’s no shortage of star power and talent teams in each of the four games, starting with the AFC’s #1 seeded Titans hosting the young, upstart Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans will have all-world RB Derrick Henry for this contest, back for his first action since October. Cincy is likely thrilled that they’ll have to battle the elements and King Henry, who is surely a pleasure to try and bring down.

The late game on Saturday features the NFC’s top seed, the Green Bay Packers, as they welcome the San Francisco 49ers, the only lower seed to win a game. The Niners defeated Dallas, the three seed, last week. Green Bay is winless in its last three tries against San Fran while Aaron Rodgers, the likely league MVP, has been playing QB for them. Can they finally get over the hump and back into the NFC Championship game?

The Sunday games feature the participants from last year’s Super Bowl. The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams beat the Bucs in their last meeting, a 34-24 matchup in Week 3. However, Tampa has home-field advantage this time around and has only lost once all year at Raymond James Stadium.

The last playoff game could be the best of the bunch, as the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year’s AFC title game. Can the Chiefs reach three straight AFC Championship games with a chance to make their third-straight Super Bowl? Or will Josh Allen and them boys have Bills Mafia jumping through tables in the championship round? Regardless of the result, we all win with either team moving on.

