How to Watch the 2022 NFL Preseason Online Live For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android
After the 2022 Hall of Fame game, the NFL is back with three weeks of action ahead of the regular season in mid-September. The NFL preseason officially kicks off this Thursday, August 11th – with a full weekend of games. We break down how you can watch them including which games will be available on the newly launched NFL+ streaming service.
How to Stream the 2022 NFL Preseason Online Without Cable
Which Streaming Service Should I Use for the 2022 NFL Preseason?
While there are a number of options, we suggest you use Sling TV. With their Sling Blue plan (normally $35), you will get NFL Network, is the least expensive option for both nationally televised and local NFL Preseason games, for those that get FOX and NBC in their markets.
You can add ESPN with their Sling Orange plan, and during the regular season you can add NFL RedZone with their $11 Sports Extra add-on.
Sling TV “Blue” Plan
- NBC & FOX (in select markets)
- NFL Network
- ESPN (+$15)
- NFL RedZone (+$11)
Once you subscribe, you will be able to stream both local and nationally televised NFL preseason games on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android.
Depending on whether you want to watch your local team, nationally televised games, or out-of-market, we’ve got you covered with the best way to stream your favorite team.
National Games
How to Stream Nationally Televised NFL Preseason Games in 2022
There will be 28 nationally televised games this preseason — mostly on NFL Network, with 1 game on each of the NFL broadcast partners. The games that air on NFL Network, will be blacked out in your local market, if it is also airing on your local affiliate.
Nationally Televised Games
- NFL Network: 22 Games
- NBC: 1 Games
- CBS: 1 Games
- FOX: 1 Games
- ESPN: 2 Games
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live Streaming Options
You can also stream NFL preseason games with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, [DIRECTV STRAM $], and YouTube TV.
Sling Blue
Price: $35
Includes: FOX, NBC, NFL Network, ESPN (+$15), NFL RedZone (+$11)
FOX & NBC available in limited markets.
fuboTV
Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone (+$11)
Hulu Live TV
Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone (+$10)
DIRECTV STREAM
Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, NBC, FOX, & ESPN
YouTube TV
Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone (+$11)
Local Games
How to Stream Local NFL Preseason Games in 2022
During the Regular Season, AFC teams mostly air on CBS, while NFC teams mostly air on FOX. It’s slightly different during the preseason where each team partners with a local affiliate to air their preseason games.
Since each service offers a different set of local channels, we reviewed which service gets the most local games for each team. Even if a service gets a channel, not every local affiliate has the rights to stream pre-season NFL games. If it doesn’t stream on one service, it won’t stream on any of them.
Out-of-Market Games
How to Stream Out-of-Market NFL Preseason Games in 2022
NFL+ is an option for fans that live away from their favorite teams. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to watch all out-of-market preseason games live online.
During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast and local games on your mobile device. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.
You can get a 7-Day Free Trial or $29.99 for the entire season.
OTA Telecasts
How to Watch the 2022 NFL Preseason for Free with an Antenna
Even if you don’t subscribe to a streaming service, you can still pick up local channels like CBS, FOX, and NBC with an antenna for free.
You will be able to watch 3 national telecasts and most local preseason telecasts for your favorite team.
If you live within 35 miles of the broadcast signal, you will likely be able to pick up your locals channels with a cheap indoor antenna ($15-30). We suggest the Mohu Leaf 30 (30-mile range) or Mohu Leaf 50 (60-mile range) depending on line of sight.
We suggest the Mohu Leaf 30 (30-mile range) or Mohu Leaf 50 (60-mile range) depending on line of sight.
Mohu Leaf 30
Up to 30 Mile Range
Mohu Leaf 60
Up to 60 Mile Range
You can use TVFool’s “Free TV” tool to see how far each channel signal is from your address. If you live farther away, you might need to consider a (link: http://amzn.to/2wMa485 text: higher-end roof mounted antenna ($60+).
How to Stream NFL Pre-Season Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NFL games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Paramount Plus.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|$4.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|NFL RedZone
|-
|^
$11
|^
$10
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|-
2022 NFL Preseason Streaming Schedule
|
New England Patriots v. New York Giants
Thu, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Baltimore Ravens v. Tennessee Titans
Thu, Aug 11 at 7:30 PM
|
WBAL (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
Detroit Lions v. Atlanta Falcons
Fri, Aug 12 at 6:00 PM
|
WAGA (Fox)
WJBK (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
Jacksonville Jaguars v. Cleveland Browns
Fri, Aug 12 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
Philadelphia Eagles v. New York Jets
Fri, Aug 12 at 7:30 PM
|
WCBS (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Cincinnati Bengals v. Arizona Cardinals
Fri, Aug 12 at 7:30 PM
|
KPNX (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|-
|•
|
San Francisco 49ers v. Green Bay Packers
Fri, Aug 12 at 8:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Washington Commanders v. Carolina Panthers
Sat, Aug 13 at 1:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
Chicago Bears v. Kansas City Chiefs
Sat, Aug 13 at 1:00 PM
|
WFLD (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
Buffalo Bills v. Indianapolis Colts
Sat, Aug 13 at 4:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Pittsburgh Steelers v. Seattle Seahawks
Sat, Aug 13 at 7:00 PM
|
KING (NBC)
KDKA (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. Miami Dolphins
Sat, Aug 13 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|-
|•
|
Houston Texans v. New Orleans Saints
Sat, Aug 13 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
Denver Broncos v. Dallas Cowboys
Sat, Aug 13 at 9:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Los Angeles Chargers v. Los Angeles Rams
Sat, Aug 13 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|-
|•
|
Las Vegas Raiders v. Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Aug 14 at 4:25 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
Seattle Seahawks v. Chicago Bears
Thu, Aug 18 at 8:00 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|
New England Patriots v. Carolina Panthers
Fri, Aug 19 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Green Bay Packers v. New Orleans Saints
Fri, Aug 19 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
Los Angeles Rams v. Houston Texans
Fri, Aug 19 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Buffalo Bills v. Denver Broncos
Sat, Aug 20 at 1:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Indianapolis Colts v. Detroit Lions
Sat, Aug 20 at 1:00 PM
|
WJBK (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
Kansas City Chiefs v. Washington Commanders
Sat, Aug 20 at 4:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
Jacksonville Jaguars v. Pittsburgh Steelers
Sat, Aug 20 at 7:00 PM
|
KDKA (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|-
|•
|
Miami Dolphins v. Las Vegas Raiders
Sat, Aug 20 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|-
|•
|
Minnesota Vikings v. San Francisco 49ers
Sat, Aug 20 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Tennessee Titans v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sat, Aug 20 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
Los Angeles Chargers v. Dallas Cowboys
Sat, Aug 20 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Cleveland Browns v. Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Aug 21 at 1:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
New York Giants v. Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Aug 21 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Arizona Cardinals v. Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Aug 21 at 8:00 PM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
New York Jets v. Atlanta Falcons
Mon, Aug 22 at 8:00 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|
Kansas City Chiefs v. Green Bay Packers
Thu, Aug 25 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
Houston Texans v. San Francisco 49ers
Thu, Aug 25 at 8:15 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|-
|•
|
Carolina Panthers v. Buffalo Bills
Fri, Aug 26 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
New Orleans Saints v. Los Angeles Chargers
Fri, Aug 26 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
Dallas Cowboys v. Seattle Seahawks
Fri, Aug 26 at 8:00 PM
|
KING (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Las Vegas Raiders v. New England Patriots
Fri, Aug 26 at 8:15 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|-
|•
|
Atlanta Falcons v. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sat, Aug 27 at 3:00 PM
|
WAGA (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
Cincinnati Bengals v. Los Angeles Rams
Sat, Aug 27 at 6:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Baltimore Ravens v. Washington Commanders
Sat, Aug 27 at 7:00 PM
|
WBAL (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
Cleveland Browns v. Chicago Bears
Sat, Aug 27 at 7:00 PM
|
WFLD (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
Tennessee Titans v. Arizona Cardinals
Sat, Aug 27 at 7:00 PM
|
KPNX (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
Miami Dolphins v. Philadelphia Eagles
Sat, Aug 27 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Indianapolis Colts v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sat, Aug 27 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
Denver Broncos v. Minnesota Vikings
Sat, Aug 27 at 9:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
New York Jets v. New York Giants
Sun, Aug 28 at 1:00 PM
|
WCBS (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|•
|•
|
Pittsburgh Steelers v. Detroit Lions
Sun, Aug 28 at 4:30 PM
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|-
|•