How to Watch the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More
The NFL’s best (well, most of them, anyway) hit the Vegas strip for the 2022 Pro Bowl and keep us entertained for the long, arduous week between the conference title games and the Super Bowl. You can watch the action on a wide variety of ABC-owned networks, like ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes. The action gets underway this Sunday, February 6 at 3 PM ET, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Live
- When: Sunday, February 6 at 3 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs are among the stars expected to participate.
Background and Pro Bowl Rosters
All networks will provide the traditional telecast, with ESPN Deportes airing the Spanish-language offering. The “Monday Night Football” team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters will call their first Pro Bowl as a group, as they bring fans the commentary on ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD. Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and reporter John Sutcliffe call the Spanish-language telecast on ESPN Deportes.
Here’s the full list of NFL players expected to participate:
AFC
Quarterback
- Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
- Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
- Mac Jones - New England Patriots (replacing the injured Ravens QB Lamar Jackson)
Running Back
- Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Chubb - Cleveland Browns
- Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers (Harris is replacing Bengals RB Joe Mixon, who will be preparing for Super Bowl 56)
Fullback
- Patrick Ricard - Baltimore Ravens
Wide Receiver
- Tyreek Hill - Kansas City Chiefs
- Stefon Diggs - Buffalo Bills
- Diontae Johnson - Pittsburgh Steelers (Replacing Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase)
- Hunter Renfrow - Las Vegas Raiders (Replacing Chargers WR Keenan Allen)
Tight End
- Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens
- Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Line
- Rashawn Slater - Los Angeles Chargers
- Orlando Brown Jr. - Kansas City Chiefs
- Dion Dawkins - Buffalo Bills
- Joel Bitonio - Cleveland Browns
- Wyatt Teller - Cleveland Browns
- Rodger Saffold - Tennessee Titans (Saffold is replacing Colts G Quenton Nelson)
- Corey Linsley - Los Angeles Chargers
- Ryan Kelly - Indianapolis Colts
Defensive End
- Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns
- Maxx Crosby - Las Vegas Raiders
- Frank Clark - Kansas City Chiefs (Clark is replacing Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson)
Defensive Line
- DeForest Buckner - Indianapolis Colts
- Cameron Heyward - Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jeffery Simmons- Tennessee Titans (Replacing Chiefs DT Chris Jones)
Linebacker
- T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers
- Matt Judon - New England Patriots
- Harold Landry - Tennessee Titans (Replacing Chargers LB Joey Bosa)
- Darius Leonard - Indianapolis Colts
- Denzel Perryman - Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerback
- J.C. Jackson - New England Patriots
- Xavien Howard - Miami Dolphins
- Denzel Ward - Cleveland Browns
- Kenny Moore II - Indianapolis Colts
Safety
- Kevin Byard - Tennessee Titans
- Derwin James - Los Angeles Chargers
- Tyrann Mathieu - Kansas City Chiefs
Special Teams
- Luke Rhodes - Indianapolis Colts (Long Snapper)
- A.J. Cole - Las Vegas Raiders (Punter)
- Justin Tucker - Baltimore Ravens (Kicker)
- Devin Duvernay - Baltimore Ravens (Returner)
- Matthew Slater - New England Patriots (Special Teams Ace)
NFC
Quarterback
- Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals
- Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings (Replacing Packers QB Aaron Rodgers)
- Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks (Replacing Buccaneers QB Tom Brady)
Running Back
Dalvin Cook - Minnesota Vikings
James Conner - Arizona Cardinals
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk - San Francisco 49ers
Wide Receiver
Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings
Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers
Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Replacing Packers WR Davante Adams)
CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys (Replacing Rams WR Cooper Kupp)
Tight End
George Kittle - San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Pitts - Atlanta Falcons
Offensive Line
Trent Williams - San Francisco 49ers
Tristan Wirfs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyron Smith - Dallas Cowboys
D.J. Humphries - Arizona Cardinals (Replacing Cowboys OT Tyron Smith)
Brian O’Neill - Minnesota Vikings (Replacing Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs)
Duane Brown - Seattle Seahawks (Replacing 49ers OT Trent Williams)
Ali Marpet - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Jensen - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jonah Jackson - Detroit Lions (Replacing WFT OT Brandon Scherff)
Laken Tomlinson - San Francisco 49ers (Replacing Cowboys OG Zack Martin)
Alex Mack - San Francisco 49ers (Replacing Eagles C Jason Kelce)
Defensive End
Brian Burns - Carolina Panthers
Cameron Jordan - New Orleans Saints
Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles (Replacing 49ers DE Nick Bosa)
Defensive Line
Jonathan Allen - Washington Football Team
Javon Hargrave - Philadelphia Eagles (Replacing Packers DT Kenny Clark)
Vita Vea - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Replacing Rams DT Aaron Donald)
Linebacker
Chandler Jones - Arizona Cardinals
Robert Quinn - Chicago Bears
Shaquil Barrett - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Micah Parsons - Dallas Cowboys
Devin White - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Replacing Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner)
Cornerback
Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys
Darius Slay - Philadelphia Eagles
Marshon Lattimore - New Orleans Saints
Stephon Gilmore - Carolina Panthers (Replacing Rams CB Jalen Ramsey)
Safety
Budda Baker - Arizona Cardinals
Harrison Smith - Minnesota Vikings
Antoine Winfield Jr. - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Replacing Seahawks S Quandre Diggs)
Josh Harris - Atlanta Falcons (Long snapper)
Bryan Anger - Dallas Cowboys (Punter)
Jake Elliott - Philadelphia Eagles (Replacing Rams K Matt Gay)
Jakeem Grant - Chicago Bears (Returner)
J.T. Gray - New Orleans Saints (Special Teams Ace)
