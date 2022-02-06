How to Watch the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

The NFL’s best (well, most of them, anyway) hit the Vegas strip for the 2022 Pro Bowl and keep us entertained for the long, arduous week between the conference title games and the Super Bowl. You can watch the action on a wide variety of ABC-owned networks, like ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes. The action gets underway this Sunday, February 6 at 3 PM ET, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Live

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs are among the stars expected to participate.

Background and Pro Bowl Rosters

All networks will provide the traditional telecast, with ESPN Deportes airing the Spanish-language offering. The “Monday Night Football” team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters will call their first Pro Bowl as a group, as they bring fans the commentary on ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD. Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and reporter John Sutcliffe call the Spanish-language telecast on ESPN Deportes.

Here’s the full list of NFL players expected to participate:

AFC

Quarterback

Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

Mac Jones - New England Patriots (replacing the injured Ravens QB Lamar Jackson)

Running Back

Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts

Nick Chubb - Cleveland Browns

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers (Harris is replacing Bengals RB Joe Mixon, who will be preparing for Super Bowl 56)

Fullback

Patrick Ricard - Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receiver

Tyreek Hill - Kansas City Chiefs

Stefon Diggs - Buffalo Bills

Diontae Johnson - Pittsburgh Steelers (Replacing Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase)

Hunter Renfrow - Las Vegas Raiders (Replacing Chargers WR Keenan Allen)

Tight End

Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens

Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive Line

Rashawn Slater - Los Angeles Chargers

Orlando Brown Jr. - Kansas City Chiefs

Dion Dawkins - Buffalo Bills

Joel Bitonio - Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller - Cleveland Browns

Rodger Saffold - Tennessee Titans (Saffold is replacing Colts G Quenton Nelson)

Corey Linsley - Los Angeles Chargers

Ryan Kelly - Indianapolis Colts

Defensive End

Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns

Maxx Crosby - Las Vegas Raiders

Frank Clark - Kansas City Chiefs (Clark is replacing Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson)

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner - Indianapolis Colts

Cameron Heyward - Pittsburgh Steelers

Jeffery Simmons- Tennessee Titans (Replacing Chiefs DT Chris Jones)

Linebacker

T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers

Matt Judon - New England Patriots

Harold Landry - Tennessee Titans (Replacing Chargers LB Joey Bosa)

Darius Leonard - Indianapolis Colts

Denzel Perryman - Las Vegas Raiders

Cornerback

J.C. Jackson - New England Patriots

Xavien Howard - Miami Dolphins

Denzel Ward - Cleveland Browns

Kenny Moore II - Indianapolis Colts

Safety

Kevin Byard - Tennessee Titans

Derwin James - Los Angeles Chargers

Tyrann Mathieu - Kansas City Chiefs

Special Teams

Luke Rhodes - Indianapolis Colts (Long Snapper)

A.J. Cole - Las Vegas Raiders (Punter)

Justin Tucker - Baltimore Ravens (Kicker)

Devin Duvernay - Baltimore Ravens (Returner)

Matthew Slater - New England Patriots (Special Teams Ace)

NFC

Quarterback

Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings (Replacing Packers QB Aaron Rodgers)

Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks (Replacing Buccaneers QB Tom Brady)

Running Back

Dalvin Cook - Minnesota Vikings

James Conner - Arizona Cardinals

Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk - San Francisco 49ers

Wide Receiver

Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Replacing Packers WR Davante Adams)

CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys (Replacing Rams WR Cooper Kupp)

Tight End

George Kittle - San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Pitts - Atlanta Falcons

Offensive Line

Trent Williams - San Francisco 49ers

Tristan Wirfs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tyron Smith - Dallas Cowboys

D.J. Humphries - Arizona Cardinals (Replacing Cowboys OT Tyron Smith)

Brian O’Neill - Minnesota Vikings (Replacing Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs)

Duane Brown - Seattle Seahawks (Replacing 49ers OT Trent Williams)

Ali Marpet - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Jensen - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jonah Jackson - Detroit Lions (Replacing WFT OT Brandon Scherff)

Laken Tomlinson - San Francisco 49ers (Replacing Cowboys OG Zack Martin)

Alex Mack - San Francisco 49ers (Replacing Eagles C Jason Kelce)

Defensive End

Brian Burns - Carolina Panthers

Cameron Jordan - New Orleans Saints

Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles (Replacing 49ers DE Nick Bosa)

Defensive Line

Jonathan Allen - Washington Football Team

Javon Hargrave - Philadelphia Eagles (Replacing Packers DT Kenny Clark)

Vita Vea - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Replacing Rams DT Aaron Donald)

Linebacker

Chandler Jones - Arizona Cardinals

Robert Quinn - Chicago Bears

Shaquil Barrett - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Micah Parsons - Dallas Cowboys

Devin White - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Replacing Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner)

Cornerback

Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

Darius Slay - Philadelphia Eagles

Marshon Lattimore - New Orleans Saints

Stephon Gilmore - Carolina Panthers (Replacing Rams CB Jalen Ramsey)

Safety

Budda Baker - Arizona Cardinals

Harrison Smith - Minnesota Vikings

Antoine Winfield Jr. - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Replacing Seahawks S Quandre Diggs)

Josh Harris - Atlanta Falcons (Long snapper)

Bryan Anger - Dallas Cowboys (Punter)

Jake Elliott - Philadelphia Eagles (Replacing Rams K Matt Gay)

Jakeem Grant - Chicago Bears (Returner)

J.T. Gray - New Orleans Saints (Special Teams Ace)

