How to Watch the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The first big NFL event since the Super Bowl is the NFL Scouting Combine, and it’s finally about time to see the next set of NFL stars pad their draft position. From March 1-7, the combine will feature many of the hyped prospects and hidden gems from this year’s draft class. NFL Network will air more than 50 hours of the NFL Scouting Combine, including live coverage of each position running their respective drills from March 3-6, as well as pre-and post-event coverage. Here’s how to watch.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Live Without Cable

About the NFL Scouting Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine returns to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, serving as a destination for NFL execs and hopefuls alike. The purpose of the combine is to allow prospects to participate in on-field drills in front of NFL evaluators. Additionally, prospects have the opportunity to interview with NFL teams. It’s also a great place for GMs and other execs to mingle and potentially talk trades. Among the skills at the combine are the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, and the 20-yard and 60-yard shuttles.

Here’s the broadcast schedule of all the drills:

  • Seven hours of live coverage of quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on March 3.
  • Six hours of live coverage of running backs, offensive linemen, and special teams from 4 pm. ET to 10 p.m. ET on March 4.
  • Five hours of live coverage of defensive linemen and linebackers from 4 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET on March 5.
  • Five hours of live coverage of defensive backs from 2 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET on March 6.

How to Stream the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Prospects that can Raise their Stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

