How to Watch the 2022 NHL Draft Live for Free Without Cable

The best amateur hockey players in the world will take center stage this week as the National Hockey League comes together to draft the next generation of superstars. All seven rounds of the two-day draft (Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8) will be available to watch on ESPN, ESPN+, or the NHL Network. The Montreal Canadiens have the top pick and are expected to select Canadian center Shane Wright. See if there is a surprise pick at No. 1 as well as the rest of the selections with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Breaking from tradition, the NHL will kick off its draft festivities on Thursday this year, breaking from the traditional Friday start day. Like the NFL, only the first round will take place on the opening night, but unlike its football counterpart, the NHL will run Rounds 2 through 7 on Friday.

In the United States, the first round will air on ESPN — with streaming on ESPN+ — on Thursday, July 7. Then on Friday, the NHL Network will take over the linear broadcast along with ESPN+ on streaming. In Canada, Sportsnet and TVA Sports will handle the broadcasting duties.

In addition to Wright, Slovak winger Juraj Slafkovsky, American center Logan Cooley, Slovak defender Simon Nemec, and Czech defenceman David Jiricek are expected to be in contention for early selection as well. The Colorado Avalanche, who won the Stanley Cup last month, will not have a first-round selection and won’t make their first pick until the very last selection of the third round — barring any trades.

Pick Team (original team’s pick if applicable) 1 Montreal Canadiens 2 New Jersey Devils 3 Arizona Coyotes 4 Seattle Kraken 5 Philadelphia Flyers 6 Columbus Blue Jackets (via Blackhawks) 7 Ottawa Senators 8 Detroit Red Wings 9 Buffalo Sabres 10 Anaheim Ducks 11 San Jose Sharks 12 Columbus Blue Jackets 13 New York Islanders 14 Winnipeg Jets 15 Vancouver Canucks 16 Buffalo Sabres (via Golden Knights) 17 Nashville Predators 18 Dallas Stars 19 Los Angeles Kings 20 Washington Capitals 21 Pittsburgh Penguins 22 Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins) 23 St. Louis Blues 24 Minnesota Wild 25 Toronto Maple Leafs 26 Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames) 27 Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens) 28 Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers) 29 Edmonton Oilers 30 Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers) 31 Tampa Bay Lightning 32 Arizona Coyotes (from Colorado Avalanche)

