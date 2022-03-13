 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres Live For Free Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

The 2022 NHL Heritage Classic will bring the game of hockey back to its purest state — outdoors amongst the elements. This year’s Heritage Classic will see the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Buffalo Sabres in a matchup from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. You can watch the Maple Leafs vs. Sabres with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres

About the 2022 Winter Classic

NHL on TNT will exclusively present its third outdoor game of the season, 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic – on Sunday, March 13. Nicknamed the “Donut Box,” Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario will play host to the faceoff between two fierce rivals separated by just 100 miles and the U.S.-Canada border – the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, and the Buffalo Sabres co-captained by Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons.

Kenny Albert will provide play-by-play, with commentary from Wayne Gretzky, Eddie Olczyk and Keith Jones.

Coverage of the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET with a half hour NHL on TNT Face Off pregame show from the state-of-the-art studio in Atlanta.

How to Stream the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the Heritage Classic 2022 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

2022 NHL Heritage Classic Preview

