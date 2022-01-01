 Skip to Content
Minnesota Wild St. Louis Blues

How to Watch the 2022 NHL Winter Classic: Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues Live For Free Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The 2022 NHL Winter Classic will bring the game of hockey back to its purest state — outdoors amongst the elements. This year’s Classic will see the Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in a matchup between the Central Division’s top 2 teams. You can watch the Wild vs. Blues with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

How to Watch the 2022 NHL Winter Classic: Wild vs. Blues

  • When: Saturday, January 1 at 7 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota (home of the Minnesota Twins)
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: Watch with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

About the 2022 Winter Classic

After a decade-plus on NBC’s airwaves, TNT gets its first shot at airing a Winter Classic matchup. The Wild have hosted a “Stadium Series” tilt in the past, but this will be the team’s first-ever Winter Classic. The Blues won their only appearance against the Chicago Blackhawks back in 2017.

A Blues win keeps them in first, while a Wild win brings them up to the top of the Central Division. With the playoffs on the horizon, any points help, and two points at the Winter Classic would mean quite a bit for both teams. TNT plays host to this year’s event, here’s how to watch:

The weather expects to be frigid, with temperatures approaching 0 degrees Fahrenheit as we approach puck drop. In a stark contrast to the league’s approach while playing outdoor games in southern California, the ice in Minnesota will actually need to be warmed to create a safe, skateable surface for the players. Famously, the ice at many SoCal games needed to be constantly cooled as the surrounding temperatures sought to melt the ice.

Winter Classic 2022 Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wild are home favorites, grabbing -125 moneyline odds. The Blues enter as +105 underdogs. The game’s over/under is set for 5.5.

How to Stream the 2022 NHL Winter Classic for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NHL Winter Classic live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

