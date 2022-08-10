How to Watch the 2022 PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship Live for Free Without Cable

The FedEx Cup is swinging into action this weekend, and PGA fans won’t want to miss a single moment of the action! The Cup Playoffs start Thursday, Aug. 11 with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The championship will air on ESPN+, NBC, and Golf Channel, and will feature some of the biggest names in golf, including Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, and Scottie Scheffler. Don’t miss any of the action Thursday through Sunday with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The FedEx St. Jude Championship

About The FedEx St. Jude Championship

The St. Jude Championship is the first leg in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, which run through the end of August. At the St. Jude Championship, 125 golfers will compete for 70 spots in next week’s BMW Championship, where the field will then be narrowed to 30 for the Tour Championship Aug. 25-28. All of the top 10 players in the FedEx Cup standings will compete, including Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, and Sungjae Im.

The tournament will feature simultaneous four-stream coverage, beginning on the Main Feed that covers the best of the entire tournament starting at 8:15 am ET daily. In addition, ESPN+’s PGA Tour Live coverage will include coverage of featured holes, featured groups, and a marquee group during each window all weekend. The Golf Channel joins the coverage in the afternoon on all four days, and NBC handles the main broadcasts over the weekend.

Day Times (ET) Outlet Coverage Thursday, Aug. 11 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ESPN+ Main Feed 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Groups 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ESPN+ Marquee Group 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Golf Channel General Coverage Friday, Aug. 12 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ESPN+ Main Feed 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Groups 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ESPN+ Marquee Group 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Golf Channel General Coverage Saturday, Aug. 13 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ESPN+ Main Feed 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Golf Channel General Coverage 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. NBC General Coverage Sunday, Aug. 14 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ESPN+ Main Feed 12 noon-2 p.m. Golf Channel General Coverage 2 p.m.-6 p.m. NBC General Coverage

How to Stream The FedEx St. Jude Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. However, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is an ESPN+ exclusive. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options