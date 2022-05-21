How to Watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Following a shocking Kentucky Derby, the Triple Crown continues at the 147th Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 21.

The race, run at the famed Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, is back to its traditional third Saturday of May timeframe. As with all three races in the Triple Crown, the Preakness will be available to viewers on NBC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch 2022 Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, May 21, at 4 pm ET

TV: NBC & Peacock

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The race is run over a 1 3/16 mile-long dirt course. The Preakness Stakes is generally referred to as the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, which is tied to the blanket of the flowers — Maryland’s state flower — that is draped over the winning horse, much as a blanket of roses is draped over the winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Here are the announced post positions for the horses entered in the Preakness Stakes, along with published odds:

Saturday’s Preakness Stakes field is expected to include Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter (6-5) and fourth-place finisher Simplification (6-1). Also running in Saturday’s field are Secret Oath (9-2), a filly trained by D. Wayne Lukas who won the Kentucky Oaks two weeks ago, Early Voting (7-2), who placed second in the Wood Memorial (G2) and Creative Minister (10-1).

How to Stream the 2022 Preakness Stakes for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.