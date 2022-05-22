 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 Premier League Championship Sunday Live For Free on May 22, 2022

Jason Gurwin

It’s the final weekend of Premier League soccer for the season, and the networks of NBCUniversal have all the football action. Ten matches will air simultaneously on Sunday morning as the final two Champions League spots are up for grabs. The matches kick off at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, SYFY, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

How to Stream the Premier League Soccer’s Championship Sunday

Peacock will have exclusive coverage of five matches, while simulcasting all but the Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers match which is exclusively on USA Network. Peacock Premium will also carry Goal Rush, an NFL RedZone-style whip-around channel, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they don’t miss a single goal or key play.

Four other matches will be on live TV, along with Peacock. Manchester City will face Aston Villa on NBC, Arsenal takes on Everton on CNBC, Norwich City faces [Tottenham] on SYFY, and Burnley will look to defeat [Newcastle] on GOLF Channel.

If you don’t have Peacock, you can watch those with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV (Blue Plan), or YouTube TV.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
CNBC - - ^ $6
Golf Channel ≥ $89.99 - - ^ $11
NBC - -
Syfy - -
USA Network - -

Coverage on Sunday begins with “Premier League Mornings” at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock, and continues at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network leading up to the Championship Sunday matches at 11 a.m. ET. Following the matches, Goal Zone airs from 1-2 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, and continues from 2-3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The dramatic race for the Premier League title comes down to the final day as first-place Manchester City (90 points) and second-place Liverpool (89) enter Championship Sunday separated by one point atop the table as they vie to lift the Premier League trophy. City and Liverpool have combined to win the past four Premier League titles: Manchester City in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21, and Liverpool in 2019-20.

Manchester City, who drew West Ham, 2-2, last weekend, host Aston Villa this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Live on-site from Etihad Stadium, Arlo White, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match on NBC and Peacock, and Telemundo Deportes’ Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol will call the action in Spanish on Telemundo.

Liverpool, who defeated Southampton, 2-1, on Tuesday to move within one point of Man City, host Wolverhampton Wanderers at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Jim Proudfoot and Andy Townsend will call the action live on USA Network, and Telemundo Deportes’ Copan Alvarez and Eduardo Biscayart will call the match on Universo from Anfield.

The full schedule of matches and where to watch them is below:

Match Platform Commentators
Manchester City v. Aston Villa NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Arlo White, Lee Dixon, Graeme Le Saux
Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Jim Proudfoot, Andy Townsend
Arsenal v. Everton Peacock, CNBC Bill Leslie, Alan Smith
Norwich City v. Tottenham Peacock, SYFY Tony Jones, Efan Ekoku
Burnley v. Newcastle Peacock, GOLF Channel Ian Crocker, Andy Walker
Brentford v. Leeds United Peacock Seb Hutchinson, Andy Hinchcliffe
Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Ham Peacock Gary Taphouse, Matt Upson
Chelsea v. Watford Peacock David Stowell, Leon Osman
Crystal Palace v. Manchester United Peacock Jacqui Oatley, Rob Green
Leicester City v. Southampton Peacock Phil Blacker, Gary Birtles
All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, USA Network, CNBC, Golf Channel, and Syfy + 25 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC, USA Network, CNBC, Golf Channel, and Syfy + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC, USA Network, and Syfy + 22 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, USA Network, CNBC, Golf Channel, and Syfy + 30 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, USA Network, CNBC, Golf Channel, and Syfy + 30 Top Cable Channels

Championship Sunday 2022 Preview

