How to Watch the 2022 Premier League Championship Sunday Live For Free on May 22, 2022
It’s the final weekend of Premier League soccer for the season, and the networks of NBCUniversal have all the football action. Ten matches will air simultaneously on Sunday morning as the final two Champions League spots are up for grabs. The matches kick off at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, SYFY, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.
How to Stream the Premier League Soccer’s Championship Sunday
- When: Sunday, May 22 starting at 11 a.m. EST
- TV: NBC, USA Network, CNBC, SYFY, GOLF Channel
- Streaming: You can watch with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and Peacock.
Peacock will have exclusive coverage of five matches, while simulcasting all but the Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers match which is exclusively on USA Network. Peacock Premium will also carry Goal Rush, an NFL RedZone-style whip-around channel, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they don’t miss a single goal or key play.
Four other matches will be on live TV, along with Peacock. Manchester City will face Aston Villa on NBC, Arsenal takes on Everton on CNBC, Norwich City faces [Tottenham] on SYFY, and Burnley will look to defeat [Newcastle] on GOLF Channel.
If you don’t have Peacock, you can watch those with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV (Blue Plan), or YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|Golf Channel
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $11
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Syfy
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
Coverage on Sunday begins with “Premier League Mornings” at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock, and continues at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network leading up to the Championship Sunday matches at 11 a.m. ET. Following the matches, Goal Zone airs from 1-2 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, and continues from 2-3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.
The dramatic race for the Premier League title comes down to the final day as first-place Manchester City (90 points) and second-place Liverpool (89) enter Championship Sunday separated by one point atop the table as they vie to lift the Premier League trophy. City and Liverpool have combined to win the past four Premier League titles: Manchester City in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21, and Liverpool in 2019-20.
Manchester City, who drew West Ham, 2-2, last weekend, host Aston Villa this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Live on-site from Etihad Stadium, Arlo White, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match on NBC and Peacock, and Telemundo Deportes’ Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol will call the action in Spanish on Telemundo.
Liverpool, who defeated Southampton, 2-1, on Tuesday to move within one point of Man City, host Wolverhampton Wanderers at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Jim Proudfoot and Andy Townsend will call the action live on USA Network, and Telemundo Deportes’ Copan Alvarez and Eduardo Biscayart will call the match on Universo from Anfield.
The full schedule of matches and where to watch them is below:
|Match
|Platform
|Commentators
|Manchester City v. Aston Villa
|NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
|Arlo White, Lee Dixon, Graeme Le Saux
|Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
|USA Network, Universo
|Jim Proudfoot, Andy Townsend
|Arsenal v. Everton
|Peacock, CNBC
|Bill Leslie, Alan Smith
|Norwich City v. Tottenham
|Peacock, SYFY
|Tony Jones, Efan Ekoku
|Burnley v. Newcastle
|Peacock, GOLF Channel
|Ian Crocker, Andy Walker
|Brentford v. Leeds United
|Peacock
|Seb Hutchinson, Andy Hinchcliffe
|Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Ham
|Peacock
|Gary Taphouse, Matt Upson
|Chelsea v. Watford
|Peacock
|David Stowell, Leon Osman
|Crystal Palace v. Manchester United
|Peacock
|Jacqui Oatley, Rob Green
|Leicester City v. Southampton
|Peacock
|Phil Blacker, Gary Birtles
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $35
Includes: NBC, USA Network, and Syfy + 22 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC
Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel