How to Watch 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Semifinals Live Online Without Cable

ABC and ESPN+’s coverage of the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League playoffs continue this weekend. The semifinals have arrived and all the action of both games goes down Sunday, Sept. 11. Game 1 will feature the No. 1 overall seed, the 9-1 Whipsnakes versus the fifth seed, the 5-5 Waterdogs. Game 2 will feature the 2-8 Chaos versus the 6-4 Archers. The winners will head to the championship game on Sept. 18. Coverage of the semifinals begins at 1 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The first game of the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Semifinal features the top overall seed, the Whipsnakes, as they attempt to bury the Waterdogs in their quest to be league champions. But the Whipsnakes have got their work cut out for them. Waterdogs player Michael Sowers emerged this season as one of the most difficult players to cover one-on-one in the entire league. Whipsnakes defender Matt Dunn will try to use his terrific fundamentals and footwork to force Sowers wide.

Game 2 features a battle of underdogs, as the Archers and the Chaos both had to struggle to get into the playoffs. However, Chaos defender Jack Rowlett is incredibly physical, always making life tough for whoever he’s assigned to. Archers’ attacker Grant Ament will likely see a lot of Rowlett as he attempts to feed his teammates and put them in the best position to advance to the final.

Game 1 will be broadcast linearly on ABC and streamed on ESPN+ simultaneously, while Game 2 will be exclusively available on ESPN+.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sunday, Sept. 11 1 p.m. Semifinals: No. 1 Whipsnakes vs No. 5 Waterdogs ABC 3:30 p.m. Semifinals: No. 7 Chaos vs. No. 3 Archers ESPN+ Sunday, Sept. 18 3 p.m. PLL Championship Game ABC

