How to Watch the 2022 Presidents Cup Live For Free Without Cable

Some of the best golfers in the world are teeing off this week at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina as the Presidents Cup returns. It’s the U.S. team vs the International team, competing to win the prize of choosing which charities will get the money donated by players and captains. The tournament is held every two years, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first Presidents Cup since 2019. You can watch the putt-sinking, sand-trap dodging action all weekend long on NBC and the Golf Channel starting Thursday, Sept. 22 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The Presidents Cup

Peacock will also offer simultaneous streaming coverage of the entire Presidents Cup.

About the Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup is a series of men’s golf matches between a team representing the United States and an International Team representing the rest of the world (minus Europe, which competes against the US team in the Ryder Cup). Golf Channel will air coverage of matches on Thursday and Friday, with an hour of early coverage on Saturday. NBC takes over with lengthy broadcasts of the final two days of competition on Saturday and Sunday.

The 2022 showdown between the U.S. and International squads will be a Presidents Cup unlike any other. U.S. captain Davis Love III and International captain Trevor Immelman have had to contend with something no other captains have before: the loss of golfers to the upstart LIV Golf. This summer, the PGA banned LIV golfers from playing in the Presidents Cup. That meant a loss of depth for both sides, but especially the International squad. That means the US enters the tournament as heavy favorites, and if the International team pulls out a victory, it’ll be a major upset.

Full Broadcast Schedule for the 2022 Presidents Cup

Date Time (ET) Network Thursday, Sept. 22 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. Golf Channel Friday, Sept. 23 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Golf Channel Saturday, Sept. 24 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Golf Channel 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. NBC Sunday, Sept. 25 12 noon - 6 p.m. NBC

How to Stream the 2022 Presidents Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

