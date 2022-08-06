How to Watch the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony Live for Free Without Cable

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will welcome its class of 2022 this weekend, and ESPN will once again provide coverage of the event for the 27th year. Inductees will include Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil, and more. Coverage of the ceremony will begin at 12 noon ET on Saturday, Aug. 6, and you can watch it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Saturday, Aug. 6 at 12 noon ET

Saturday, Aug. 6 at 12 noon ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. 5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

This year, the Hall of Fame welcomes eight new members: Offensive lineman Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, league official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive tackle Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil, and defensive tackle Bryant Young.

The 2022 class was announced in February at the annual NFL Honors ceremony. The late Branch and Mills will be inducted by family members, while McNally will deliver pre-recorded remarks. The other five will be in Canton to give speeches and receive the customary gold jacket.

The coverage on ESPN will be hosted by Suzy Kolber, with commentary by Louis Riddick and Chris Mortensen. Chris Berman, the longtime ESPN host, will serve as master of ceremonies for the event.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options