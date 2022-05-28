How to Watch the 2022 UEFA Champions League Finals — Liverpool vs. Real Madrid — Live For Free Without Cable

It all comes down to this. The Premier League’s Liverpool takes on LaLiga’s Real Madrid for the title of the champions of Europe. Will Liverpool keep the UEFA Champions League trophy in the Premier League for a second straight year? Or will the competition’s most successful club add a 14th Champions League trophy to their case? Find out this Saturday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS and watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final — Liverpool vs. Real Madrid — Live For Free Without Cable

When: Saturday, May 28 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 28 at 1:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The match will also be available to stream via Paramount+.

About the 2022 UEFA Champions League Finals

Real Madrid and Liverpool are 1-1 in UCL finals against each other. During their first meeting back in 1981, Liverpool prevailed 1-0 (while the tournament was still called the Europe Cup). More recently, the teams met in 2018 and Real Madrid decimated Liverpool 3-1 on the legs of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema. Both players will be involved in this match — will the result stay the same?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Liverpool enters as slight favorites to win at +110 odds. A Real victory will net you +245 moneyline odds while a regulation draw will get you +265.

CBS Sports will bring its studio coverage to Saint-Denis’s Stade de France in Paris for the network’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m. ET with the broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. The Liverpool vs. Real Madrid match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Kate Abdo hosts the 90-minute pre-match show with previews, analysis, and features showcasing these two historic clubs. Along with analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards, Abdo will anchor the halftime and post-match coverage as well. The show will also feature a Champions League Final edition of the fan-favorite “In the Mixer” segment featuring the announce crew.

Peter Schmeichel, Jules Breach, Guillem Balagué, and Jenny Chiu will handle sideline responsibilities for the match, reporting pitchside on the latest between the two clubs and contributing to pre and post-match coverage. Christina Unkel serves as CBS Sports’ rules expert.

Clive Tyldesley will serve as the match commentator with Rob Green as analyst on-site at Stade de France.

CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ will also showcase an hour of post-match coverage with Abdo, Henry, Carragher, and Richards immediately following the match.

Additionally, CBS Sports will surround coverage of the UEFA Champions League Final with extensive social coverage and shoulder programming across multiple platforms throughout the week leading into Saturday.

How to Stream the 2022 UEFA Champions League Finals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 UEFA Champions League Finals live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

