How to Watch the 2022 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The greatest prize in European club football is up for grabs once more — and the coming weeks will determine who will play for the Champions League trophy. Some of the top clubs across Europe will be in action on Paramount+, including many from the English Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and more. The 2022 Champions League group stage matches begin this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch the 2022 UEFA Champions League Group Stage

About the 2022 Champions League

This year’s Champions League group is a murderer’s row of top-flight clubs, including the reigning champs Real Madrid, past champions Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, and other top teams including Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and more.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Manchester City are the favorites to win the whole contest at +225 odds, followed by PSG (+450), Bayern Munich and Liverpool, (+550) and Real Madrid (+900).

2022 Champions League Group Stage Schedule

(all matches on Paramount+)

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Matchup Time (ET)
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea 12:45 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Copenhagen 12:45 p.m.
Benfica vs. Maccabi Haifa 3:00 p.m.
Sevilla vs. Manchester City 3:00 p.m.
Red Bull Salzburg vs. AC Milan 3:00 p.m.
Celtic vs. Real Madrid 3:00 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 3:00 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Matchup Time (ET)
Ajax vs. Rangers 12:45 p.m.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Sporting CP 12:45 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich 3:00 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Viktoria Plzeň 3:00 p.m.
Napoli vs. Liverpool 3:00 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Porto 3:00 p.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Marseille 3:00 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Bayer Leverkusen 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Matchup Time (ET)
Viktoria Plzeň vs. Inter Milan 12:45 p.m.
Sporting CP vs. Tottenham Hotspur 12:45 p.m.
Rangers vs. Napoli 3:00 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Ajax 3:00 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona 3:00 p.m.
Porto vs. Club Brugge 3:00 p.m.
Marseille vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 3:00 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atlético Madrid 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Matchup Time (ET)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Celtic 12:45 p.m.
AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb 12:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Red Bull Salzburg 3:00 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig 3:00 p.m.
Copenhagen vs. Sevilla 3:00 p.m.
Juventus vs. Benfica 3:00 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3:00 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund 3:00 p.m.
