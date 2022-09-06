How to Watch the 2022 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Live Without Cable

The greatest prize in European club football is up for grabs once more — and the coming weeks will determine who will play for the Champions League trophy. Some of the top clubs across Europe will be in action on Paramount+, including many from the English Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and more. The 2022 Champions League group stage matches begin this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch the 2022 UEFA Champions League Group Stage

When: Tuesday, Sept. 6 and 7; Sept. 13 and 14

Tuesday, Sept. 6 and 7; Sept. 13 and 14 Where: Paramount+

About the 2022 Champions League

This year’s Champions League group is a murderer’s row of top-flight clubs, including the reigning champs Real Madrid, past champions Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, and other top teams including Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and more.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Manchester City are the favorites to win the whole contest at +225 odds, followed by PSG (+450), Bayern Munich and Liverpool, (+550) and Real Madrid (+900).

2022 Champions League Group Stage Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Matchup Time (ET) Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea 12:45 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Copenhagen 12:45 p.m. Benfica vs. Maccabi Haifa 3:00 p.m. Sevilla vs. Manchester City 3:00 p.m. Red Bull Salzburg vs. AC Milan 3:00 p.m. Celtic vs. Real Madrid 3:00 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 3:00 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Matchup Time (ET) Ajax vs. Rangers 12:45 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Sporting CP 12:45 p.m. Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich 3:00 p.m. Barcelona vs. Viktoria Plzeň 3:00 p.m. Napoli vs. Liverpool 3:00 p.m. Atlético Madrid vs. Porto 3:00 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Marseille 3:00 p.m. Club Brugge vs. Bayer Leverkusen 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Matchup Time (ET) Viktoria Plzeň vs. Inter Milan 12:45 p.m. Sporting CP vs. Tottenham Hotspur 12:45 p.m. Rangers vs. Napoli 3:00 p.m. Liverpool vs. Ajax 3:00 p.m. Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona 3:00 p.m. Porto vs. Club Brugge 3:00 p.m. Marseille vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 3:00 p.m. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atlético Madrid 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Matchup Time (ET) Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Celtic 12:45 p.m. AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb 12:45 p.m. Chelsea vs. Red Bull Salzburg 3:00 p.m. Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig 3:00 p.m. Copenhagen vs. Sevilla 3:00 p.m. Juventus vs. Benfica 3:00 p.m. Maccabi Haifa vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3:00 p.m. Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund 3:00 p.m.

