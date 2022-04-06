How to Watch the 2022 UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

The remaining eight clubs in the 2022 UEFA Champions League will begin quarterfinal action as they attempt to move one step closer to the Champions’ Cup. Benfica, Liverpool, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and defending champions Chelsea will all be a part of the quarterfinal play. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Live

When: April 5 and 6 at 2 p.m. ET

April 5 and 6 at 2 p.m. ET TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Streaming: Watch on Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: TARGET30

You can watch the footy action live using your Paramount+ subscription starting Tuesday, April 5, and continuing on Wednesday, April 6 at 2 p.m. ET.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 1 Schedule

Tuesday, April 5

Matchup Time (ET) Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid 2 p.m. ET Benfica vs. Liverpool 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 6

Matchup Time (ET) Chelsea vs. Real Madrid 2 p.m. ET Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich 2 p.m. ET

How to Watch the UCL Multicast

Since the two matches air at the same time, you may be wondering if there’s a way to easily watch both at the same time. You’re in luck! Paramount+ offers viewers the “UCL Multicast,” which allows viewers the ability to stream both games simultaneously.

Not only will the UCL Multicast include the two games side-by-side, but it will also feature halftime and post-match coverage in full screen. The actual match broadcast will have a split-screen with both games featured side-by-side. The multicast will feature a speaker icon so that viewers can hear the match commentary of whichever game they choose.

To get there, simply navigate to the “Sports” tab on Paramount+, then click or tap the “UEFA Champions League” button.

From there, you’ll be able to select the multicast for the day’s action.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: TARGET30