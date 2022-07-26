How to Watch the 2022 United States Swimming National Championships Live for Free Without Cable
The top aquatic athletes from across the U.S. are heading to Irvine, Cali. this week for the 2022 Phillips 66 Swimming National Championships. Over 600 athletes will participate in this week’s competition, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky. Live coverage of the championships begin on Tuesday, July 26 and run through Sunday, July 31 on NBC, Olympic Channel, CNBC, and Peacock. Don’t miss any of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
- When: July 26-31
- TV: NBC, Olympic Channel, CNBC
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Events will also be streaming on Peacock.
About the 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships
Just one month after competing in Budapest for the World Championships, the swimmers are back to work towards the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. All-world swimmers Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Clair Curzan, Leah Smith, Michael Andrew, and Shaine Cases return alongside hundreds of other hopefuls.
Ledecky, the crown jewel of the U.S. swimming team, won four golds in four events in Budapest, and will be racing in events this week that she doesn’t normally compete in. Along with her trademark 800m freestyle, Ledecky will race in the 100m freestyle, the 400m individual medley, and the 200m free.
2022 Phillips 66 National Championships Broadcast Schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Tuesday, July 26
|8 p.m.
|Olympic Channel/Peacock
|Wednesday, July 27
|8 p.m.
|Olympic Channel/Peacock
|Thursday, July 28
|8 p.m.
|Olympic Channel/Peacock
|Friday, July 29
|8 p.m.
|Olympic Channel/Peacock
|Saturday, July 30
|1 p.m.
|CNBC
|8 p.m.
|Olympic Channel/Peacock
|Sunday, July 31
|12 noon
|NBC
|5 p.m.
|CNBC
