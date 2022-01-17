How to Watch the 2022 Urban One Honors Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The fourth annual Urban One Honors celebrates the accomplishments of African Americans for their achievements in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo on MLK Day 2022.

When: Monday, January 17 at 8 PM ET/PT

TV: TV One

This year the event is hosted by Ne-Yo, with honorees Jennifer Hudson, Timbaland, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Gamble & Huff.

TV One says that the event will take “viewers on a journey through the Soundtrack of Black America with show-opener H.E.R., a special set by D-Nice, along with other explosive performances by Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and Inspiration honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard.”

Additionally, Eva Marcille will give a behind-the-scenes look with a special backstage pass. The actress and radio personality is hosting an exclusive segment with interviews from the show’s honorees, performers and presenters.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Urban One Honors on TV One using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.