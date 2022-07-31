How to Watch the 2022 U.S. Classic Men’s Gymnastics Competition Live for Free Without Cable

The best men’s gymnasts in the country will be on hand for the U.S. Classic championship on Sunday, July 31 and CNBC will be broadcasting the action. The event, which takes place in West Valley City, Utah serves as the final qualifier for the U.S. Championships which will take place in August. So, everyone will be looking to get in their best performances. Stream every event with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You will also be able to stream the competition on Peacock.

This year, on the men’s side, competitors include Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, and Shane Wiskus, all of which competed for the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympics last year. Also set to compete in the U.S. Classic are Stephen Nedoroscik, Paul Juda, Donnell Whittenburg, and Colin Van Wicklen.

In addition to the live show, NBC will be broadcasting a highlight show of the entire U.S. Classic competition on Saturday, August 6.

You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

