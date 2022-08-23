How to Watch the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Qualifying Live Without Cable

The qualifying round for the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament begins this week with 128 men and 128 women seeking the chance to compete in this year’s Grand Slam event in New York. The qualifying matches are set to air on ESPN+, with additional “wraparound” coverage on ESPNEWS beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and continuing through Friday. You can stream all of the tennis action with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch The 2022 U.S. Open Qualifying Round

About The 2022 U.S. Open Qualifying Round

The qualifying rounds will take place throughout the week, with the 128 competitors on the men’s and women’s sides whittled down to 16 each by the end of the week. Those 16 will then compete in the U.S. Open proper, which begins on Monday, Aug. 29.

All of the qualifying matches will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. This year’s competition will be watched especially closely after a qualifier, then-18-year-old Emma Raducanu, went on to win the U.S. Open in 2021.

This year’s U.S. Open, which will also appear on ESPN platforms, will be the final one for all-time great Serena Williams, and the qualifying rounds will determine her first-round opponent.

2022 U.S. Open Qualifying Round Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Tuesday, Aug. 23 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 14 courts ESPN+ 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS Wednesday, Aug. 24 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 14 courts ESPN+ 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS Thursday, Aug. 25 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 14 courts ESPN+ 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS Friday, Aug. 26 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 12 courts ESPN+

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the 2022 U.S. Open qualifying round on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.