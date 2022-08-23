 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Qualifying Live Without Cable

Stephen Silver

The qualifying round for the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament begins this week with 128 men and 128 women seeking the chance to compete in this year’s Grand Slam event in New York. The qualifying matches are set to air on ESPN+, with additional “wraparound” coverage on ESPNEWS beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and continuing through Friday. You can stream all of the tennis action with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch The 2022 U.S. Open Qualifying Round

About The 2022 U.S. Open Qualifying Round

The qualifying rounds will take place throughout the week, with the 128 competitors on the men’s and women’s sides whittled down to 16 each by the end of the week. Those 16 will then compete in the U.S. Open proper, which begins on Monday, Aug. 29.

All of the qualifying matches will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. This year’s competition will be watched especially closely after a qualifier, then-18-year-old Emma Raducanu, went on to win the U.S. Open in 2021.

This year’s U.S. Open, which will also appear on ESPN platforms, will be the final one for all-time great Serena Williams, and the qualifying rounds will determine her first-round opponent.

2022 U.S. Open Qualifying Round Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Platform
Tuesday, Aug. 23 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 14 courts ESPN+
11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS
Wednesday, Aug. 24 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 14 courts ESPN+
11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS
Thursday, Aug. 25 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 14 courts ESPN+
11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS
Friday, Aug. 26  11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 12 courts ESPN+

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the 2022 U.S. Open qualifying round on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  Sign Up
    espnplus.com

    ESPN+

    ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

    The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

    You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

    The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

    College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

    For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

    ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

    What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

    To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

    Sign Up
    $9.99 / month
    espnplus.com

2022 U.S. Open Seedings

