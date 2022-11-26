How to Watch the 2022 U.S. Skiing World Cups Heroic Killington Cup Live for Free Without Cable

The first of four U.S. stops on the Alpine World Cup tour takes place this week with women’s giant slalom and slalom in Killington, Vt. at the Heroic Killington Cup and you’ll be able to watch it on NBC. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has her sights set on history, as she’s within 12 wins of the overall World Cup record of 86. Shiffrin averaged five victories in the past three seasons and would love to have a year like that to get her closer to the top mark. Can she do it? Find out starting on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET

About the 2022 HERoic Killington Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin is definitely the star of this event. Shiffrin, who attended high school at Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont, is one of the most decorated American skiers of all time. A six-time world champion, she looks to add to her 76 career World Cup race victories, which are third-best in alpine skiing history behind only Lindsey Vonn (82) and Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark (86). Shiffrin has won all of the past five Killington Cup slalom races and her 49 career slalom World Cup victories are the most all-time in that discipline.

Other notable U.S. Alpine Team members expected to compete this weekend include 2022 Beijing Olympians Nina O’Brien, another Burke Mountain Academy alum, and Paula Moltzan, who was the 2017 NCAA slalom champion while competing for the University of Vermont.

Steve Schlanger will handle play-by-play while former U.S. Ski Team member Steve Porino will serve as an analyst with Heather Cox as a reporter.

Killington is the first of eight domestic World Cup events on the 2022-23 U.S. Ski and Snowboard schedule.

