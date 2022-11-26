 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC Peacock

How to Watch the 2022 U.S. Skiing World Cups Heroic Killington Cup Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The first of four U.S. stops on the Alpine World Cup tour takes place this week with women’s giant slalom and slalom in Killington, Vt. at the Heroic Killington Cup and you’ll be able to watch it on NBC. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has her sights set on history, as she’s within 12 wins of the overall World Cup record of 86. Shiffrin averaged five victories in the past three seasons and would love to have a year like that to get her closer to the top mark. Can she do it? Find out starting on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2022 US Skiing World Cup HERoic Killington Cup Live for Free Without Cable

You will also be able to stream the skiing action on Peacock Premium.

About the 2022 HERoic Killington Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin is definitely the star of this event. Shiffrin, who attended high school at Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont, is one of the most decorated American skiers of all time. A six-time world champion, she looks to add to her 76 career World Cup race victories, which are third-best in alpine skiing history behind only Lindsey Vonn (82) and Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark (86). Shiffrin has won all of the past five Killington Cup slalom races and her 49 career slalom World Cup victories are the most all-time in that discipline.

Other notable U.S. Alpine Team members expected to compete this weekend include 2022 Beijing Olympians Nina O’Brien, another Burke Mountain Academy alum, and Paula Moltzan, who was the 2017 NCAA slalom champion while competing for the University of Vermont.

Steve Schlanger will handle play-by-play while former U.S. Ski Team member Steve Porino will serve as an analyst with Heather Cox as a reporter.

Killington is the first of eight domestic World Cup events on the 2022-23 U.S. Ski and Snowboard schedule.

How to Stream the 2022 HERoic Killington Cup for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 HERoic Killington Cup live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Vermont prepares for Killington World Cup this weekend:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.