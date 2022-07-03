How to Watch the 2022 USFL Championship Game: Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions Live Without Cable

The USFL — the spring football league that lifted its name and several of the teams from another league from the 1980s — is about to wrap up its first season. The championship game between the Philadelphia Stars and Birmingham Stallions will take place on Sunday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The game will be played at Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. You can stream it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The 2022 USFL Championship Game

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About The 2022 USFL Championship Game

The new USFL’s inaugural season comes to an end on Sunday night with the clash between the Stars and Stallions, who emerged from their individual sides of the playoff bracket by defeating the New Jersey Generals and New Orleans Breakers, respectively.

The league uses the names and trademarks from the version of the USFL that played in the early 1980s, but the city names are somewhat misleading; all of the USFL’s regular-season games were played in Birmingham, Ala., with all of the championship game played in Canton, Ohio.

The USFL’s broadcast partners include Fox (who owns the league), NBC, and the USA Network, and some games also streamed on Peacock.

While several spring football leagues in the last ten years have been one and done, the USFL will return in 2023, the Fox Sports CEO said last week. The league is expected to go head-to-head with another revived league from the past, the XFL.

How to Stream The 2022 USFL Championship Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The 2022 USFL Championship Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options