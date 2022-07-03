 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Fox USFL
Birmingham Stallions Philadelphia Stars

How to Watch the 2022 USFL Championship Game: Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions Live Without Cable

Stephen Silver

The USFL — the spring football league that lifted its name and several of the teams from another league from the 1980s — is about to wrap up its first season. The championship game between the Philadelphia Stars and Birmingham Stallions will take place on Sunday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The game will be played at Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. You can stream it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The 2022 USFL Championship Game

About The 2022 USFL Championship Game

The new USFL’s inaugural season comes to an end on Sunday night with the clash between the Stars and Stallions, who emerged from their individual sides of the playoff bracket by defeating the New Jersey Generals and New Orleans Breakers, respectively.

The league uses the names and trademarks from the version of the USFL that played in the early 1980s, but the city names are somewhat misleading; all of the USFL’s regular-season games were played in Birmingham, Ala., with all of the championship game played in Canton, Ohio.

The USFL’s broadcast partners include Fox (who owns the league), NBC, and the USA Network, and some games also streamed on Peacock.

While several spring football leagues in the last ten years have been one and done, the USFL will return in 2023, the Fox Sports CEO said last week. The league is expected to go head-to-head with another revived league from the past, the XFL.

How to Stream The 2022 USFL Championship Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The 2022 USFL Championship Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

USFL 2022 Season Promo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.