How to Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Champion Finals Live For Free Without Cable

The Championships Wimbledon is now into its final weekend and the championship matches are upon us. On the gentlemen’s side, after Rafael Nadal withdrew ahead of the semifinals, Nick Kyrgios is set to take on Novak Djokovic on Sunday, July 10. In the ladies’ draw, Elena Rybakina will face Ons Jabeur on Saturday, July 9. Both finals, as well as the gentlemen’s and ladies’ doubles championships, can be seen on ESPN and you can stream them with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Wimbledon Final

When: Saturday, July 9 at 9 a.m. ET; Saturday, July 10 at 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About The 2022 Wimbledon Finals

This year’s edition of Wimbledon, the annual Grand Slam tennis tournament played on grass courts in England, got underway on June 27. The 2022 tournament’s final rounds in both the singles and doubles draw begin on Saturday, July 9 with ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ABC getting in on the broadcasting action.

Though Serena Williams lost in the first round and last year’s champion Ashleigh Barty retired from the sport earlier this year, the ladies’ final should be exciting as the No. 2 player in the world Ons Jabeur takes on No. 23 Elena Rybakina. Also on Saturday, the gentlemen’s doubles championship will be played between Australia’s Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell — the tournament’s No. 14-seeded team — and Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, the No. 2 team.

On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament due to injury ahead of his semifinal match with Kyrgios, sending the Australian straight to the final where he will face Novak Djokovic on Sunday. Following the gentlemen’s championship, the ladies’ doubles final will air on ESPN. The match will pit No. 1 Elise Mertens of Germany and Zhang Shuai of China against the second-seeded team of Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková from the Czech Republic.

ESPN’s Wimbledon 2022 Programming

Date Time (ET) Network(s) Event Sat, July 9 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show 9 – 11:30 a.m. a.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship 3 – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation: Ladies’ Championship Sun, July 10 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 8:30 – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Gentlemen’s Championship 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. ESPN Deportes 12 – 3 p.m. ESPN Ladies’ Doubles Championship 3 – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation: Gentlemen’s Championship

The next tennis Grand Slam event is the U.S. Open, which will take place in August and September in New York. Those matches will air on NBC networks and stream on Peacock.

How to Stream the 2022 Wimbledon Final on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Wimbledon Final using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.