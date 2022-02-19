How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony Live Without Cable

After 19 days of events across 15 different sports, the 2022 Winter Olympics will come to an end. The Closing Ceremony marks the end of the global gathering, when China will pass the torch (literally) to the next country that will host the greatest athletes in the world. You can watch the festivities live with a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch 2022 Winter OIympics Closing Ceremony Live

When: Sunday, February 20 at 7 AM ET

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock

The closing ceremony streams live on Sunday, February 20 on Peacock at 7 AM ET. In case you want to sleep in, a NBC-produced show of the closing ceremony will also air twice at 8 PM and 11:35 PM ET on NBC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV,.

About 2022 Winter OIympics Closing Ceremony

The 2022 Winter Olympics end this Sunday with the Closing Ceremony taking place at National Stadium, better known as the “The Bird’s Nest.” Peacock will stream a commentary-free feed featuring natural sound from inside the venue.

Four-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor from Douglasville, Georgia will be the Closing Ceremony flag-bearer for Team USA. The Georgia native was originally selected for the role for the Opening Ceremony but was required to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Beijing.

Meyers Taylor said in a statement, “I was so honored to be named the Opening Ceremony flag bearer, but after not being able to carry the flag, it’s even more humbling to lead the United States at the Closing Ceremony… Congratulations to my fellow Team USA athletes on all their success – I’m looking forward to carrying the flag with my teammates by my side and closing out these Games.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic and China’s zero-COVID policy, only 150,000 spectators were allowed to attend the Games’ events, and no foreign fans were permitted. There are about 2,900 athletes from more than 90 countries attending the Winter Games.

A few of the hallmarks of the Closing Ceremony include the presentation of medals from the last event of the Games as well as a parade of athletes. Italy is hosting the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, therefore the mayors of the host cities, Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo, will be given the Olympic flag to raise alongside China’s flag.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will most likely give a speech declaring the Games over and the Olympic flame will be extinguished to be re-lit in the build-up to the next Games. The Olympic festivities traditionally end with an elaborate and celebratory fireworks display.

Also airing on NBC Sunday evening will be Olympic Gold, a one-hour retrospective on the defining moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics. It airs at 7 PM ET, one hour before the start of NBC’s closing ceremony show. The final NBC Daytime show of these Olympics also airs Sunday at 2 PM ET, featuring coverage of some of the final events of the Games. Both specials can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream 2022 Winter OIympics Closing Ceremony for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Winter OIympics Closing Ceremony on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.