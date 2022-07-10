How to Watch the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game Live for Free Without Cable

The best of the WNBA are set to gather in Chicago this weekend for the annual WNBA All-Star Game. Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces will serve as captains in the game, while veterans Sue Bird of the Storm and Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx will play in the game for the final time. The game will air at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 10 on ABC and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

When: Sunday, July 10, at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 10, at 1 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Weekend is taking place in Chicago, in the home of the defending WNBA Champion Chicago Sky.

Broadcast on ABC, ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe are set to call the WNBA All-Star Game, which will feature unique player access elements, including mic’d up participants and in-game interviews. Becky Hammon will coach Team Wilson while the Chicago Sky’s James Wade will helm Team Stewart. You can watch the All-Star Game

The All-Star Game will also acknowledge the absence of WNBA star Britanny Griner, who is currently in a Russian prison after she was arrested on drug charges back in February. Griner, an eight-time WNBA All-Star, has been named an “honorary All-Star” for this year’s game.

How to Stream The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch The WNBA All-Star Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options