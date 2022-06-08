How to Watch the 2022 Women’s College World Series Championship Series— Oklahoma vs. Texas — Without Cable
One rival is looking to win back-to-back titles while the other is looking to win its first, while also becoming the only unseeded team to ever win an NCAA Softball Championship. Top-seeded Oklahoma will take on the Texas Longhorns in a best-of-three series from Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium to see which Red River rival takes home the softball crown. First pitch of the Championship Series is at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and you can watch with a Subscription to Sling TV.
How to Stream the Championship Series of the 2022 Women’s College World Series
- When: Beginning June 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, ESPNEWS, ESPN3
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV.
About the 2022 Women’s College World Series Championship Series
The worldwide leader in sports is going all-in on its coverage of this year’s college softball championship series as the ESPN family of networks will provide multiple ways for fans to watch the action. Despite emanating from the heart of Big 12 country, this year’s Championship Series marks the first time that two teams from the conference will square off to decide who takes home the trophy.
As the defending champs, the Sooners have only lost two teams all season, one being their rivals from Austin. In its first trip to the WCWS Champ Series, UT will look to grab its first-ever softball crown, while OU is looking for its fifth, and second set of back-to-back titles in six seasons.
With the unseeded Longhorns upsetting Oklahoma State in the semifinals with a shocking come-from-behind victory, the Longhorn Network will be on hand to give a decidedly burnt orange perspective on the Champ Series while ESPN’s signature softball show “7Innings Live” will not only provide pre and post-game coverage, but Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie, Madison Shipman, and Amanda Scarborough will also be supplying a second-screen viewing option with “7Innings Live: Championship Finals.”
Of course, ESPN’s iconic softball crew of Beth Mowins, Jessica Mendoza, Michele Smith, and Holly Rowe will be on the call for all of the action from ASA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in OKC. The broadcast will feature over 40 cameras, including one on the home plate umpire’s hat, a drone, an ariel camera, and one on a rail along the outfield wall.
Over on ESPN3, for the third-straight year, “Pitch by Pitch” will give viewers a unique alternate look at every single pitch from multiple angles for the pitching obsessed fans. Needless to say, softball fans have never had as many high-quality viewing options as they do this year.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program/Commentators
|Network
|Wed, June 8
|7:30 p.m.
|7Innings Live
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Texas GameDay
|Longhorn Network
|8:30 p.m.
|WCWS Championship Series Game 1
|ESPN
|7Innings Live: Championship Finals
|ESPNU
|Pitch by Pitch
|ESPN3
|Thu, June 9
|7 p.m.
|7Innings Live
|ESPN2
|Texas GameDay
|Longhorn Network
|7:30 p.m.
|WCWS Championship Series Game 2
|ESPN2
|7Innings Live: Championship Finals
|ESPNEWS
|Pitch by Pitch
|ESPN3
|Fri, June 10
|7:30 p.m.
|7Innings Live
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Texas GameDay
|Longhorn Network
|8:30 p.m.
|WCWS Championship Game 3
|ESPN
|7Innings Live: Championship Finals
|ESPNEWS
|Pitch by Pitch
|ESPN3
- Friday’s action is if necessary
