 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN ESPN2 Longhorn Network ESPNU ESPN3 ESPNEWS

How to Watch the 2022 Women’s College World Series Championship Series— Oklahoma vs. Texas — Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

One rival is looking to win back-to-back titles while the other is looking to win its first, while also becoming the only unseeded team to ever win an NCAA Softball Championship. Top-seeded Oklahoma will take on the Texas Longhorns in a best-of-three series from Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium to see which Red River rival takes home the softball crown. First pitch of the Championship Series is at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and you can watch with a Subscription to Sling TV.

How to Stream the Championship Series of the 2022 Women’s College World Series

About the 2022 Women’s College World Series Championship Series

The worldwide leader in sports is going all-in on its coverage of this year’s college softball championship series as the ESPN family of networks will provide multiple ways for fans to watch the action. Despite emanating from the heart of Big 12 country, this year’s Championship Series marks the first time that two teams from the conference will square off to decide who takes home the trophy.

As the defending champs, the Sooners have only lost two teams all season, one being their rivals from Austin. In its first trip to the WCWS Champ Series, UT will look to grab its first-ever softball crown, while OU is looking for its fifth, and second set of back-to-back titles in six seasons.

With the unseeded Longhorns upsetting Oklahoma State in the semifinals with a shocking come-from-behind victory, the Longhorn Network will be on hand to give a decidedly burnt orange perspective on the Champ Series while ESPN’s signature softball show “7Innings Live” will not only provide pre and post-game coverage, but Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie, Madison Shipman, and Amanda Scarborough will also be supplying a second-screen viewing option with “7Innings Live: Championship Finals.”

Of course, ESPN’s iconic softball crew of Beth Mowins, Jessica Mendoza, Michele Smith, and Holly Rowe will be on the call for all of the action from ASA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in OKC. The broadcast will feature over 40 cameras, including one on the home plate umpire’s hat, a drone, an ariel camera, and one on a rail along the outfield wall.

Over on ESPN3, for the third-straight year, “Pitch by Pitch” will give viewers a unique alternate look at every single pitch from multiple angles for the pitching obsessed fans. Needless to say, softball fans have never had as many high-quality viewing options as they do this year.

Date Time (ET) Program/Commentators Network
Wed, June 8 7:30 p.m. 7Innings Live ESPNU
8 p.m. Texas GameDay Longhorn Network
8:30 p.m. WCWS Championship Series Game 1 ESPN
7Innings Live: Championship Finals ESPNU
Pitch by Pitch ESPN3
Thu, June 9 7 p.m. 7Innings Live ESPN2
Texas GameDay Longhorn Network
7:30 p.m. WCWS Championship Series Game 2 ESPN2
7Innings Live: Championship Finals ESPNEWS
Pitch by Pitch ESPN3
Fri, June 10 7:30 p.m. 7Innings Live ESPNU
8 p.m. Texas GameDay Longhorn Network
8:30 p.m. WCWS Championship Game 3 ESPN
7Innings Live: Championship Finals ESPNEWS
Pitch by Pitch ESPN3

- Friday’s action is if necessary

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
ESPN2--
Longhorn Network----^
$11		--
ESPN3----
ESPNU≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		-
ESPNEWS≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Longhorn Network, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU and ESPNEWS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS + 31 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.