How to Watch the 2022 Women’s College World Series for Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

It might not get the buzz of the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, or Stanley Cup Playoffs, but for elite athleticism, non-stop action, and thrilling competition, there might not be a more exciting sporting event than the NCAA Women’s College College World Series. The 2022 WCWS begins in Oklahoma City’s Hall Of Fame Stadium on Thursday, June 2 and you can watch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Stream the 2022 Women’s College World Series

About the 2022 Women’s College World Series

From 64 teams down to eight, the NCAA softball season comes down to one thrilling week of competition at the mecca of softball, ASA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Okla. The eight teams still alive to take home the title are No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners, No. 5 UCLA Bruins, No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowgirls, No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats, No. 14 Florida Gators, Arizona Wildcats, Oregon State Beavers, and Texas Longhorns.

OU is looking to take the trophy back down I-35 to Norman for the second-straight year while the program’s two biggest rivals in the Cowgirls and Longhorns are each trying to win the title for the first time. Two of the sport’s perennial powers — UCLA and Arizona — will try to reclaim the crown in 2022. Northwestern and Florida will hope to represent their respective conferences well as the only teams from the Big Ten and SEC to advance to OKC while Oregon State will try to open up its second trip to the WCWS with a win in the tournament’s first game.

The WCWS has a unique format that begins with a five-day, eight-team, double-elimination round-robin tournament that will eventually advance two teams to the best-of-three championship series beginning on Wednesday, June 8.

The 40th Women’s College World Series will also be a milestone for ESPN’s iconic broadcasting team. The team of Beth Mowins on play-by-play, two of the best players in the softball history — Jessica Mendoza and Michele Smith — on color commentary, and Holly Rowe reporting from field level are celebrating their 15th WCWS together. This team will work the tournament’s day games while Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough, and Andraya Carter will handle the primetime games.

Throughout the tournament, the ESPN family of networks will also serve up analysis from Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie, and Madison Shipman on “7Innings Live” and Alyssa Lang and Kayla Braud on “SEC Now.” And for the first time ever WCWS games will be broadcast on ABC.

2022 WCWS Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Thu, June 2 Noon Texas vs. No. 5 UCLA ESPN
2:30 p.m. No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN
7 p.m. Oregon State vs. No. 14 Florida ESPN
9:30 p.m. Arizona vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State ESPN
Fri, June 3 7 p.m. Game 5 ESPN2
9:30 p.m. Game 6 ESPN2
Sat, June 4 3 p.m. Game 7 ABC
7 p.m. Game 8 ESPN
Sun, June 5 3 p.m. Game 9 ABC
7 p.m. Game 10 ESPN2
Mon, June 6 Noon Game 11 ESPN
2:30 p.m. Game 12 (If Necessary) ESPN
7 p.m. Game 13 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Game 14 (If Necessary) ESPN
Wed, June 8  8:30 p.m. WCWS Finals Game 1 ESPN
Thu, June 9 7:30 p.m. WCWS Finals Game 2 ESPN2
Fri, June 10 8:30 p.m. WCWS Finals Game 3 (If Necessary) ESPN
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
ESPN2--
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

See how all eight WCWS teams got to OKC:

