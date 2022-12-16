 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 World Cup Third-Place Match, Croatia vs. Morocco, Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The World Cup third-place match — on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. ET on FOX — has long been a source of frustration and apathy for nations who just want to go home after a heartbreaking loss, but that doesn’t mean the rest of us can’t have some fun, right? The clock hit midnight for Morocco, who were vanquished by a powerful France side, while 2018’s runners-up Croatia fell just short again after getting walked off the pitch by Argentina, which make up the participants in this year’s match. See which side will rebound and end the tournament on a high note with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2022 World Cup Third-Place Match - Croatia vs. Morocco

You can also watch the game for free, on-demand after its conclusion on Tubi.

About the 2022 World Cup Third-Place Match

Look, there are only two reasons you’re watching this match — national pride and/or gambling. Below are some lines and facts about the match and are not to be considered gambling advice or guarantees.

  • According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Croatia enter as both the 90-minute and ML favorites, entering at +135 to win in regulation and -150 to win outright. Morocco enter at +210 regulation underdogs and +120 outright. A draw nets you +240 odds.
  • No men’s match since 1974 has seen fewer than two goals scored, and the last four out of the last seven bronze-medal games, since 1994, have had four goals or more. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has over 3.5 goals set at +235 odds.
  • TheLines.com has the over/under set at 2.5. DraftKings Sportsbook has over/under 2.5 goals at -110 odds.
  • Morocco and Croatia drew 0-0 in their Group F match earlier in the tournament.
  • Croatia have won four of their last five matches that have gone to penalties, including four straight dating back to their 2018 run.
  • The top three most likely anytime goal scorers are all Croatian. DraftKings Sportsbook has Croatia’s Andrej Kramaric as the favorite to score at +160. His teammate Ante Budimir is at +185 and behind him is Bruno Petkovic at +200.
  • Youssef En-Nesyri is Morocco’s most likely goal scorer at +200 anytime. He has scored three times in Morocco’s last seven international contests.

How to Stream the 2022 World Cup Third-Place Match for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 World Cup Third-Place Match live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final & 3rd Place Playoff | Argentina vs France | Betting Tips & Predictions

