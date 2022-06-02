 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 World Series of Poker Live Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

The cards are in the air in Las Vegas as the 2022 World Series of Poker got underway on Tuesday. Now that the first events are approaching their final tables, PokerGO’s month and a half of WSOP coverage finally gets underway on Thursday, June 2 with the final table of the $100,000 buy-in High Roller Bounty No-Limit Hold ‘Em tournament. You can watch all of the WSOP action with a subscription to PokerGo.

When: Thursday, June 2 through Wednesday, July 20
TV: PokerGo
Streaming: Watch with a subscription to PokerGo.

About PokerGo’s Coverage of the 2022 World Series of Poker

For poker fans, this is the most exciting time of year as the world’s best players congregate in Las Vegas for six weeks of action. After years at the Rio All-Suite Casino & Hotel, the World Series of Poker moves to The Strip as the Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s casinos will be the new hosts for the event and PokerGo will provide coverage throughout the entire series.

“PokerGO is thrilled to continue its longstanding partnership with the World Series of Poker and present the 2022 WSOP live streaming schedule,” President of PokerGO Mori Eskandani said. “We know how passionate and loyal the millions of poker fans around the world are, and how much they love the WSOP, which is why PokerGO remains committed to providing the best-in-poker coverage of the game’s biggest and most celebrated tournament series.”

The streaming service will carry 30 days of poker action highlighting some of the most exciting final tables of the series. Not only will PokerGo be broadcasting traditional No-Limit Hold ‘Em tournaments, but they will also carry various Omaha, draw, and mixed games with some of poker’s best providing commentary.

Date Event Start Times TBA
Thursday, June 2 $100,000 High Roller Bounty NL Hold’em
Friday, June 3 $2,500 Freezeout NL Hold’em
Saturday, June 4 $25,000 Heads-Up NL Hold’em Championship
Monday, June 6 $25,000 High Roller NL Hold’em
Wednesday, June 8 $50,000 High Roller NL Hold’em
Friday, June 10 $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo Championship
Sunday, June 12 $25,000 High Roller Pot-Limit Omaha
Tuesday, June 14 $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship
Wednesday, June 15 $50,000 High Roller Pot-Limit Omaha
Thursday, June 16 $10,000 Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship
Saturday, June 18 $2,500 Mixed Big Bet
Sunday, June 19 $10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Championship
Monday, June 20 $10,000 Seven-Card Stud Hi-Lo Championship
Tuesday, June 21 $100,000 High Roller NL Hold’em
Thursday, June 23 $10,000 H.O.R.S.E. Championship
Saturday, June 25 $250,000 Super High Roller NL Hold’em
Sunday, June 26 $5,000 Mixed NL Hold’em/Pot-Limit Omaha
Monday, June 27 $400 Colossus NL Hold’em
Thursday, June 30 $50,000 Poker Players Championship
Wednesday, July 6 $10,000 Main Event Day 1D
Thursday, July 7 $10,000 Main Event Day 2A/B
Friday, July 8 $10,000 Main Event Day 2C/D
Saturday, July 9 $10,000 Main Event Day 3
Sunday, July 10 $10,000 Main Event Day 4
Monday, July 11 $10,000 Main Event Day 5
Tuesday, July 12 $10,000 Main Event Day 6
Wednesday, July 13 $10,000 Main Event Day 7
Friday, July 15 $10,000 Main Event Final Table Day 1
Saturday, July 16 $10,000 Main Event Final Table Day 2
Wednesday, July 20 WSOP Tournament of Champions

schedule is subject to change

