How to Watch the 2022 World Track & Field Championships Live for Free Without Cable

The 2022 World Track & Field Championships begin exclusively on Peacock at 12 noon ET on July 15 from the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. Primetime coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. NBC Sports will utilize its entire family of networks — NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, and the NBC Sports App — to provide comprehensive coverage of the 10-day meet from July 15-24. Don’t miss any of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and Peacock.

Friday, July 15

Date Platform Time* Featured Events/Athletes Fri., July 15 Peacock Noon-8 p.m. Mixed 4x400m relay (R1) – Allyson Felix M 100m (Prelims) M&W 20KM Race Walks (F) M Steeplechase (R1) – Evan Jager W Pole Vault (Qualification) – Katie Nageotte, Sandi Morris Peacock, USA Network 8-11 p.m. M 100m (R1) – Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, Trayvon Bromell, Marcell Jacobs W 1500m (R1) – Faith Kipyegon, Elle St. Pierre Mixed 4x400m relay (F) M Shot Put (Qualification) – Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs

Saturday, July 16

Date Platform Time (ET) Featured Events/Athletes Sat., July 16 Peacock, CNBC 1:30-3 p.m. W Steeplechase (R1) – Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs M 110m Hurdles (R1) – Devon Allen, Grant Holloway Peacock, NBC 3-5 p.m. W 10,000m (F) – Karissa Schweizer M 400m Hurdles (R1) – Rai Benjamin, Karsten Warholm Peacock, CNBC 8-9 p.m. W 100m (R1) – Shelly Ann-Fraser Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson, Melissa Jefferson Peacock, NBC 9-11 p.m. ET/PT M 100m (SF & F) M Long Jump (F) W Shot Put (F) M 1500m (R1) – Jakob Ingebrigtsen W 1500m (SF)

Sunday, July 17

Date Platform Time (ET) Featured Events/Athletes Sun., July 17 Peacock, CNBC 9-11:30 a.m. M Marathon – Galen Rupp Peacock, NBC 2-4:30 p.m. M 400m (R1) – Michael Norman M 10,000m (F) – Grant Fisher, Selemon Barega W Hammer Throw W 400m (R1) – Kendall Ellis, Lynna Irby Peacock, CNBC 8-10 p.m. W Pole Vault (F) M Shot Put (F) M 110m Hurdles (SF) W 100m (SF) M 400m Hurdles (SF) Peacock, NBC 10-11 p.m. ET/PT W 100m (F) M 110m Hurdles (F) M 1500m (SF)

Date Platform Time (ET) Fri., July 15 Peacock Noon-8 p.m. Peacock, USA Network 8-11 p.m. Sat., July 16 Peacock, CNBC 1:30-3 p.m. Peacock, NBC 3-5 p.m. Peacock, CNBC 8-9 p.m. Peacock, NBC 9-11 p.m. ET/PT Sun., July 17 Peacock, CNBC 9-11:30 a.m. Peacock, NBC 2-4:30 p.m. Peacock, CNBC 8-10 p.m. Peacock, NBC 10-11 p.m. ET/PT Mon., July 18 Peacock, USA Network 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Peacock 12:30-4 p.m. Peacock 8-11 p.m. USA Network 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.** Tues., July 19 Peacock 8-11 p.m. USA Network 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.** Wed., July 20 Peacock, USA Network 7:30-11 p.m. Thurs., July 21 Peacock, USA Network 8-11 p.m. Fri., July 22 Peacock 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Peacock, USA Network 8:30-11 p.m. Sat., July 23 Peacock 12:50-4 p.m. Peacock, NBC 2-3 p.m. Peacock, CNBC 8-9 p.m. Peacock, NBC 9-11 p.m. ET/PT Sun., July 24 Peacock 9:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Peacock 12:30-3 p.m. Peacock, CNBC 8-9 p.m. Peacock, NBC 9-11 p.m. ET/PT

